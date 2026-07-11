Taxi Driver Wanted Full-Time
Chaudhry, Muhammad Shabbir / Fordonsförarjobb / Malmö Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Malmö
2026-07-11
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chaudhry, Muhammad Shabbir i Malmö
We are looking for a reliable and motivated Taxi Driver to join our team in Malmö.
Responsibilities:
Safely transport passengers to their destinations.
Provide friendly and professional customer service.
Keep the vehicle clean and well maintained.
Follow traffic laws and company policies.
Requirements:
Valid Swedish taxi driver's license (Taxiförarlegitimation).
Valid driving license (Category B).
Good knowledge of Malmö and surrounding areas.
Ability to communicate in Swedish or English.
Punctual, honest, and customer-focused.
What We Offer:
Full-time employment.
Competitive salary.
Flexible work schedule.
Modern, well-maintained vehicles.
Supportive and professional work environment.
If you are a responsible driver with excellent customer service skills, we would love to hear from you. Apply today and become part of our growing team! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-31
E-post: alinashabbirch72@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chaudhry, Muhammad Shabbir
Von Lingens Väg 18 Lgh 1501 (visa karta
)
213 71 MALMÖ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Chaudhry Muhammad Shabbir Jobbnummer
10000258