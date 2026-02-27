Taxation/Payroll Specialist
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-02-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Huddinge
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
This vacancy is part of the upcoming Rekryteringsmässa taking place on March 19. If your profile matches the requirements, you may be invited to an interview at the Rekryteringsmässa on March 19. Please note that only invited candidates will be able to attend the event.
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organization Beredskapslyftet, supports newcomers in taking their first steps into the Swedish labour market - while at the same time helping employers access new talent.
Adecco works with many different companies and works actively to match candidates with relevant jobs, both temporary assignments and permanent employment. They have a large network and can often find opportunities you may not have seen yourself.
Location:
Södertälje
Who we are looking for:
Taxation/Payroll Specialist
Responsibilities:
• Work closely with HR leadership across multiple European countries, as well as with expatriate employees, internal stakeholders and external advisors.
• Act as a key contact within the Global Mobility function during an ongoing organizational transformation
• Coordinate and drive global projects related to expatriate employees and individual taxation
• Collaborate with HR leaders and local HR teams across Europe
• Interface with external vendors and advisors (e.g. tax and mobility providers)
• Support and guide expat employees on individual tax-related matters
• Ensure alignment between global frameworks and local execution
• Structure, track and follow up on activities across multiple countries and stakeholders
• Contribute to process improvements and documentation within global mobility
Requirements:
• You speak English language fluently, Swedish language is a merit, but not required
• You have tax-focused background - experience in individual taxation, preferably related to expatriate employees
• Background from tax advisory firms or global organizations (e.g. Big Four, multinational environments)
• You have understanding of European tax frameworks (Swedish tax knowledge is acceptable if broader experience is limited)
• You have 2-3 years of experience leading or coordinating international or global projects
• You have proven ability to coordinate multiple stakeholders across countries, cultures and time zones
• Experience working closely with HR, mobility teams or external vendors is a strong plus
• You must be able to attend interview meeting with employer in Stockholm on March 19th 2026.
Your profile:
• Strong project coordination and stakeholder management skills
• Experience working in international, matrix organizations
• Ability to communicate clearly with both senior HR leaders and employees
• You are structured, proactive and comfortable working independently.
What the employer offers:
• Project-based assignment minimum 9 months with immediate start with potential for extension depending on business needs
• High degree of flexibility and remote work (hybrid setup).
Important: This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
, https://connectingjobs.se/ Arbetsplats
Beredskapslyftet Jobbnummer
9769095