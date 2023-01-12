Tattoo Artist
2023-01-12
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
About the company
DDink AB is located in Malmö, Sweden. We are a Start-up and becoming the most sustainable tattoo studio in Sweden by 2030 is our main goal. With us you will work in a creative and welcoming environment, you will have a lot of responsibility and freedom, therefore we are looking for a highly competent, experienced and responsible tattoo artist who wants to grow with our company.
Job description
We at DDink Tattoo are looking for a tattoo artist for a part-time job (60%), with at least 5 years experience as a fulltime tattoo artist, with expertise in color, and black and gray realism, who wants to grow with our Start-up.
Formal studies are a requirement, proof of formal education can for instance a Bachelor in Arts degree issued by a recognised arts institute or university from Sweden or abroad. Competence/ skill will be judge through the tattoo artist portfolio. A degree with pedagogical emphasis is a merit, since among the job responsibilities you may have to train tattoo artist apprentices, and eventually give talks, lectures, or seminars during tattoo related events organised by DDink or other actors.
Qualifications
You should be specialized in realism like portrait tattoos, realistic work both in color and black and gray.
It is important for us that you can work in a team with other artists and that you pay attention to detail.
We are looking for a team member who has good knowledge and experience of health and safety routines/ basic hygiene protocols in tattoo studios, with a solid portfolio, including own artwork, and a person who can work with diverse styles.
Requirements:
Bachelor in Arts University Degree
Good command of English, Spanish, or Swedish (spoken and written)
A minimum of 5 years experience as a tattoo artist
Independent at work
Experience of different hygiene routines
Bonus points:
Good with customer service, skilled for understanding clients' needs, and meet their expectations
Capacity to work in a team
Positive
Work well under pressure
Meticulous
If this sounds like a job for you please apply today! send your application together with your portfolio via email.
Interviews take place on a rolling basis, and the position will be filled when we find the right candidate for the job.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-11
E-post: DDink.AB@gmail.com
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
DDink AB (org.nr 559408-8915)
Falsterbogatan 18 B
)
214 36 MALMÖ
7337666