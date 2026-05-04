Talent Scout & Hiring Operator

Ecareer AB / Säljarjobb / Mölndal
2026-05-04


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Talent Scout & Hiring Operator
Global, High-Performance Role - Sourcing, Screening, Work Samples & Hiring Execution
Company Platform: Nordic Investin Group & sister companies Role Type: Hands-on doer / builder / operator - not a status title Talent Market: US-style performance expectations, global candidates welcome
Why This Role Exists
We are seeking a proactive hiring operator who can identify high-performance individuals before urgency becomes critical.
This is not an HR administration role. It is focused on:

Talent sourcing

Screening

Assessment design

Pipeline building

About Nordic Investin Group
Nordic Investin Group and its sister companies operate across:

Education

AI

Legal services

Talent & staffing

Digital platforms

International expansion

Capital strategy

We are building a portfolio of practical, revenue-driven businesses and need individuals who can turn unclear, slow, manual, or broken areas into fully functioning systems.
This is a global role, open to candidates worldwide. The environment reflects a US-style execution culture, including:

Speed

Ownership

Measurable output

Direct feedback

Accountability

The final employing entity, assignment scope, and sister-company placement will be shared after the interview process.
Your Mission
Build a global candidate engine for:

Doers

Builders

Closers

Specialists

Operators

You will source, screen, test, and move candidates through a structured and rigorous process.
What You Will Take Ownership Of

Sourcing candidates globally via LinkedIn, professional networks, outreach, databases, and referrals

Screening for ownership, pace, intelligence, communication, and evidence of execution

Creating role-specific work samples, assessments, and structured interview scorecards

Building pipelines for both current and future priority roles

Coordinating interviews, feedback, references, and candidate communication with speed and precision

Protecting quality by filtering out candidates who communicate well but cannot deliver

First 90 Days

Build a candidate pipeline for the highest-priority roles

Develop screening questions and work sample structures for each active role

Create a weekly hiring dashboard with candidates, stages, scores, and blockers

Deliver the first shortlist of high-quality candidates for priority positions

KPI Framework

Qualified candidates sourced - Candidates matching the role profile and performance expectations

Time to shortlist - Speed from role opening to a strong candidate shortlist

Assessment completion - Candidates completing relevant work samples and tests

Quality of hire signal - Interview scores, work sample quality, and reference strength

Candidate pipeline depth - Ready or near-ready candidates by role category

90-day retention signal - Candidates who remain productive and aligned after onboarding

Who We Are Looking For

Strong ability to evaluate people and identify hiring-relevant patterns

Proven sourcing capability with confidence in direct outreach

Understanding of high-performance hiring and practical assessment methods

Fast communication and strong follow-through

Ability to move on quickly when candidates do not meet standards

This Role Is Not For You If

You require a perfectly defined role before taking action

You prioritize meetings, opinions, and process over delivered work

You wait for instructions instead of taking initiative

You avoid accountability when metrics and deadlines are visible

You are seeking a status title rather than an operational role

Selection Process
We do not hire based on CV language alone. We verify execution. The process may include:

Introductory conversation focused on pace, ownership, and execution history

Role-specific work sample or case assignment

Practical assessment tied to real business scenarios within Nordic Investin Group or its sister companies

Reference checks with individuals who have observed your performance under pressure

Final discussion covering company placement, scope, expectations, and compensation

How to Apply
Submit a concise explanation of what you have:

Built

Solved

Sold

Improved

Delivered

Automated

Your application should clearly demonstrate your ability to take responsibility and move work forward without waiting for permission.
Provide evidence of execution.

Core Expectation
Take responsibility, solve problems, deliver work, and drive results beyond normal levels.

Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-04
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7675590-1979646".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Ecareer AB (org.nr 559162-9901), https://jobb.ecareer.se
Mölndals bro 7 (visa karta)
431 30  MÖLNDAL

Arbetsplats
Ecareer

Jobbnummer
9889941

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