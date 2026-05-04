Talent Scout & Hiring Operator
Ecareer AB / Säljarjobb / Mölndal Visa alla säljarjobb i Mölndal
2026-05-04
, Göteborg
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Talent Scout & Hiring Operator
Global, High-Performance Role - Sourcing, Screening, Work Samples & Hiring Execution
Company Platform: Nordic Investin Group & sister companies Role Type: Hands-on doer / builder / operator - not a status title Talent Market: US-style performance expectations, global candidates welcome
Why This Role Exists
We are seeking a proactive hiring operator who can identify high-performance individuals before urgency becomes critical.
This is not an HR administration role. It is focused on:
Talent sourcing
Screening
Assessment design
Pipeline building
About Nordic Investin Group
Nordic Investin Group and its sister companies operate across:
Education
AI
Legal services
Talent & staffing
Digital platforms
International expansion
Capital strategy
We are building a portfolio of practical, revenue-driven businesses and need individuals who can turn unclear, slow, manual, or broken areas into fully functioning systems.
This is a global role, open to candidates worldwide. The environment reflects a US-style execution culture, including:
Speed
Ownership
Measurable output
Direct feedback
Accountability
The final employing entity, assignment scope, and sister-company placement will be shared after the interview process.
Your Mission
Build a global candidate engine for:
Doers
Builders
Closers
Specialists
Operators
You will source, screen, test, and move candidates through a structured and rigorous process.
What You Will Take Ownership Of
Sourcing candidates globally via LinkedIn, professional networks, outreach, databases, and referrals
Screening for ownership, pace, intelligence, communication, and evidence of execution
Creating role-specific work samples, assessments, and structured interview scorecards
Building pipelines for both current and future priority roles
Coordinating interviews, feedback, references, and candidate communication with speed and precision
Protecting quality by filtering out candidates who communicate well but cannot deliver
First 90 Days
Build a candidate pipeline for the highest-priority roles
Develop screening questions and work sample structures for each active role
Create a weekly hiring dashboard with candidates, stages, scores, and blockers
Deliver the first shortlist of high-quality candidates for priority positions
KPI Framework
Qualified candidates sourced - Candidates matching the role profile and performance expectations
Time to shortlist - Speed from role opening to a strong candidate shortlist
Assessment completion - Candidates completing relevant work samples and tests
Quality of hire signal - Interview scores, work sample quality, and reference strength
Candidate pipeline depth - Ready or near-ready candidates by role category
90-day retention signal - Candidates who remain productive and aligned after onboarding
Who We Are Looking For
Strong ability to evaluate people and identify hiring-relevant patterns
Proven sourcing capability with confidence in direct outreach
Understanding of high-performance hiring and practical assessment methods
Fast communication and strong follow-through
Ability to move on quickly when candidates do not meet standards
This Role Is Not For You If
You require a perfectly defined role before taking action
You prioritize meetings, opinions, and process over delivered work
You wait for instructions instead of taking initiative
You avoid accountability when metrics and deadlines are visible
You are seeking a status title rather than an operational role
Selection Process
We do not hire based on CV language alone. We verify execution. The process may include:
Introductory conversation focused on pace, ownership, and execution history
Role-specific work sample or case assignment
Practical assessment tied to real business scenarios within Nordic Investin Group or its sister companies
Reference checks with individuals who have observed your performance under pressure
Final discussion covering company placement, scope, expectations, and compensation
How to Apply
Submit a concise explanation of what you have:
Built
Solved
Sold
Improved
Delivered
Automated
Your application should clearly demonstrate your ability to take responsibility and move work forward without waiting for permission.
Provide evidence of execution.
Core Expectation
Take responsibility, solve problems, deliver work, and drive results beyond normal levels.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7675590-1979646". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ecareer AB
(org.nr 559162-9901), https://jobb.ecareer.se
Mölndals bro 7 (visa karta
)
431 30 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Ecareer Jobbnummer
9889941