Talent Partner for a client in Västerås

Our customer is currently seeking a Talent Partner to strengthen our clients' lean Talent team in Västerås. This role will focus on assisting businesses in attracting and recruiting top talent, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable future.
To fit this role you must be passionate about ensuring customer satisfaction and enjoy working with individuals from diverse backgrounds. You are adaptable to the ever-evolving world of digital and customer-focused talent acquisition, and you possess a genuine curiosity for technical skills and connecting them with career opportunities for our clients. In this role, you will report to the Talent Acquisition Manager for Sweden and collaborate closely with stakeholders from the HR community and various business units.
Your responsibilities include:
• Managing the entire hiring process, collaborating with relevant stakeholders, and providing talent solutions to address any challenges
• Advocating for internal talent advancement opportunities and promoting talent advancement initiatives within the organization, while also educating the organization as needed
• Managing recruitment campaigns, working closely with hiring managers to determine requirements and develop appropriate sourcing strategies
• Conducting screening interviews and providing assistance to managers during interviews and selection assessments
• Understanding the local talent supply and demand landscape, and collaborating with the business and HR Business Partner to develop a hiring plan
• Proposing innovative ideas to enhance talent acquisition activities and conducting research on industry trends
• Promoting the employer brand through various channels such as job fairs, student and professional events, and social media platforms
Requirements:
• Experience in talent sourcing and recruitment, with a strong passion for Talent Acquisition
• Proficiency in utilizing social networks, professional sites, and resume databases
• In-depth understanding of the candidate market and knowledge of the availability of specific competencies
• Proactive and efficient, with the ability to influence others while prioritizing customer service
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills in both English and Swedish
Personal Qualities:
• Strong time-management skills, capable of handling multiple open positions simultaneously
• Solution-oriented mindset
• Curiosity-driven, with a desire to understand individuals and business motivations
Tillträde och ansökan
Start of the assignment: 2023-09-10
End of the assignment: 2024-03-31
Deadline: 2023-09-07
Location: Västerås
Contact: +46795855599
CV:s in English
