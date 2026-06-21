Talent Management and Grow Partner
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Stockholm Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Take this opportunity to step into a role where you can influence how Talent Management & Grow come to life across Global Functions. As a trusted partner, you will help turn direction into action, strengthen consistency in delivery and support leaders in building capability, performance and growth. If you are motivated by working close to the business, navigating complexity and making a tangible difference through high-quality execution, this could be the right next step for you.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Talent Management & Grow Partner, you will own and drive the end-to-end delivery of the Talent Management & Grow agenda across Global Functions. You are accountable for securing high-quality execution, consistency and impact at scale, ensuring that people strategy is translated into clear priorities, structured delivery and measurable outcomes.
You operate as a senior strategic and operational partner, combining long-term direction with hands-on execution. You create clarity, set standards and ensure strong delivery discipline across all talent, development and growth processes. In this role, you will partner closely with senior leaders and HR Business Leaders to shape priorities, challenge where needed and enable strong execution in practice. You will actively support leaders before, during and after people cycles—through coaching, working sessions and practical guidance— to build lasting capability and performance.
Key responsibilities include:
Own the end-to-end delivery and quality of Talent Management & Grow processes across assigned Global Functions
Translate people strategy into concrete priorities, structure and follow-up, ensuring clear direction and strong execution
Define and drive ways of working, setting standards, structure and rhythm for how talent, leadership, learning and growth are delivered
Partner with leaders and HR Business Leaders to enable effective execution in practice, including coaching, facilitation and hands-on support across people cycles
Act as a trusted partner to senior stakeholders, providing forward-looking insights on capability, succession, development and performance needs
Ensure an integrated people lifecycle experience, connecting talent, development, transitions and career growth into one coherent approach
Monitor outcomes, identify gaps and risks, and take ownership for driving improvements and solving issues
Drive continuous improvement and execution quality, strengthening both impact and consistency across the function
Secure strong adoption and impact of tools and processes, ensuring they are embedded and used effectively in daily operations
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You'll be part of a team focused on shaping and strengthening Talent Management & Grow across Global Functions, with a clear mandate to ensure consistent, high-quality delivery and strong leadership enablement.
You will work in close partnership with functional leaders, HR Business Leaders and colleagues across the People organisation, playing a key role in connecting strategy, process and execution into one integrated experience.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Educational background in Human Resources, Business Administration, Economics or a related field
5+ years of experience in Talent Management, leadership, learning & development or broader people development in a complex organisation
Strong experience working with end-to-end people processes and leadership enablement
Proven ability to combine strategic thinking with hands-on delivery and accountability for outcomes
Experience in driving structure, clarity and ways of working across stakeholders and processes
Ability to identify trends, risks and capability needs and translate these into concrete actions and improvements
Confidence in working with senior stakeholders, challenging and guiding where needed
And people who are...
Clear, structured and accountable, with a strong sense of ownership and follow-through
Comfortable creating clarity in ambiguity and driving progress in a changing environment
Skilled in building trust while also holding the line on standards and quality
Proactive and improvement-driven, always looking for ways to strengthen impact and delivery
Energised by enabling others to succeed through practical support, coaching and clear direction
Motivated by creating meaningful change while keeping things simple, focused and effective
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
An example of our benefits:
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program – HIP. Learn more about the program here.
With a presence in markets around the world, we offer extensive career development and international mobility.
JOIN US
If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application, including CV in English as soon as possible. Interviews will be held continuously. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen (visa karta
)
117 40 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9971634