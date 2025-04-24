Talent Acquisition Specialist
2025-04-24
We are looking for a Talent Acquisition Specialist for a global company in Södertälje. Start ASAP, 7 months contract to begin with.
Assignment
In the assignment as a Talent Acquisition Specialist the consultant will drive and be responsible for multiple recruitments together with the responsible manager. We recruits for positions within R&D (mostly tech-roles). You need to understand the process and also coach the managers and other stakeholders in the talent supply chain at the company. Tasks also includes to work with improvement work in the team for R&D. R&D at the company is under an reorganisation and transition to TRATON, therefore the consultant will be part of the change journey and need adapt quickly to new information and changes going forward. Important to be able to handle stress and be good in communicating (with candidates, managers and other colleagues). The consultant need to be in place in Södertälje two-three times a week.
Experience in working with recruitment and Talent Acquisition is a must (at least 2-3 years).
Education
Bachelor degree within HR or a equivalent (otherwise more experience within TA)
This role requires fluency in English and Swedish.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Södertälje. Start is ASAP, 7 months limited contract to begin with. This role requires 60% on-site work in Södertälje every week.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-24
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE
