Talent Acquisition Specialist
2023-08-06
We are now looking for our next Talent Acquisition stars! Are you experienced and enjoy recruiting tech, engineering and design roles? Do you like the challenge of hard-to-recruit roles that require that little bit extra? Then you have found the right place!
In the upcoming years, Scania will make the biggest transformation in the company 's history, moving from a truck & bus manufacturer to a provider of sustainable transport solutions. At Talent Acquisition our mission is to hire the people necessary for this journey and Research & Development at Industrial Operations is our focus area.
Our Team
We are two very experienced teams of 15 Talent Acquisition Specialists. We have an inclusive- and wonderful atmosphere with a good mix of experiences and knowledge which we happily share with each other in our daily work. We are helpful, we support each other in challenges, develop together and rejoice together when we reach the goal with a successful recruitment.
We collaborate closely with the Sourcing team and with the Employer Branding team which is part of us and an important part of our work as a Talent Acquisition function to use Talent Insights and Sourcing Strategys etc.
As leaders of this fantastic teams, we value work life balance highly, well-being, trust, development and having fun at work! We work together with the team and our stakeholders as one voice to the business.
We are looking for you
Who has experience in end to end recruitment with advantage of roles within systems and tech, designers and engineers.
Who are a true partner to the business and work close together with the manager, advising and coaching them to maintain progress in the recruitment process with a focus on the candidate experience.
Who has the knowledge of writing good and accurate ads and searching for hard-to-recruit roles, and see the value in using our data to make decisions and use as a strategy for every recruitment.
Who work according to our routines and who stand up for our standardized processes at the same time that you are a big part of working with continuous improvements based on a structured way of working.
Communication is fundamental in our role as well as a strong knowledge of English as a large part of our applicants come from all over the world.
Last but perhaps most importantly - you give everything to deliver the right candidates to our clients and contribute to a top-class candidate experience and you like to have fun at work!
We offer
Apart from creative and fun colleagues, you will be encouraged to take initiative and dare to try new things with the support from the team and us as leaders.
As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include mutual bonus, leasing car, bus service from Stockholm, occupational pension, and flexible working hours which support work-life balance. In this role we offer hybrid work and we aim to be at the office two-three days a week. You can also read more about Scania's philosophy in our work playbook.
You also get the privilege of creating a large network of contacts at Scania because of our big business area within Research & Development.
Just to be extra clear, we are looking for three Talent Acquisition Specialists. So you have a great opportunity to become part of our teams. We hope we have aroused your curiosity and interest and look forward to your application. Best regards, Cecilia & Ulrika
Your application
You apply by just answering selection questions and attaching your CV (no personal letter is needed) and must be received before the 27th of August. Interviews will take place continuously from week 34.
You are welcome to contact Cecilia (manager) via cecilia.carlid@scania.com
and Ulrika (manager) ulrika.hallden@scania.com
for any questions regarings the role.
