Talent Acquisition Researcher at Oatly
2024-11-11
WHY JOIN OATLY?
Hello potential future Oatly employee.
It's us, the original oat drink company that started in Sweden nearly 30 years ago and we need more brilliant minds to come work with us to keep the momentum going and the oat drink flowing.
Sustainability, health, and transparency are the core values that guide everything we do. Basically, we exist to make it easy for people to eat better and live healthier lives without recklessly taxing the planet's resources in the process. If you're driven to help us make a positive impact in the world, here's your chance to be a change-maker.
Who are we looking for? Maybe its you!
We are looking for a Talent Acquisition Researcher to contribute to the successful hiring of top talent by providing detailed candidate information and market insights that help the improvement of our recruitment process.
Wow (no cow!), lots of fancy words, but could you be more precise?Sure!This next section is for all the bullet point lovers out there!WHAT WE NEED YOU TO DO:
Candidate Sourcing
Identify and source potential candidates through various channels, including job boards, social media, professional networks, and direct outreach.
Collaborate with the hiring team to understand hiring needs and provide research support for specific roles.
Conduct pitch interviews and coordinate with top talents as they move forward in the recruitment process.
Own the first part of the recruitment process while working closely with the hiring team.
Market Research
Conduct market research to gather information on industry trends and attend job fairs in the region to attract candidates.
Provide valuable insights to inform recruitment strategies, helping the organization remain competitive in attracting top talent.
Reporting and Analysis
Prepare reports on sourcing activities, candidate pipeline status, and market research findings.
Use your analytical skills to create clear, concise reports that offer actionable insights, refining recruitment strategies and improving outcomes.
WHAT WE NEED YOU TO BRING TO THE TABLE:
You have a degree in Human Resources or another field related to working with people, along with at least 3 years of experience in the recruitment industry or a similar field.
You have used LinkedIn professionally in previous roles.
You strongly advocate for building diverse teams and ensuring unbiased recruitment practices, with experience in creating or supporting diversity-focused hiring initiatives.
You enjoy staying updated on industry trends, recruitment technologies, and best practices.
You are a hands-on and proactive problem solver with a positive attitude anda great team player, approachable and flexible, able to both ask for help and support others.
You are experienced in collaborating with hiring managers to deeply understand role requirements.
You are an effective communicator, both verbally and in writing, in Swedish and English.
You love to dive into the details, thrive under tight deadlines, and have a flexible mindset.
You are a passionate advocate for sustainability and want to drive societal shifts, leading the plant-based revolution.
Bonus: Experience with our recruitment system, TeamTailor, is a plus but not required.
As a Talent Acquisition Researcher, you will join our Talent Acquisition team at headquarters in Malmö. We are a small, dynamic team, so having a flexible mindset and a hands-on attitude will be essential. You'll be part of a creative and engaging work environment filled with our products, designed to provide an ideal working experience.
Another bulleted list felt redundant, so we made this page talking about all the benefits we offer to sweeten the deal of working with us before you apply - if you're curious, check out this fancy page right here!
YOUR APPLICATION
Phew! Well done if you've got this far.We're glad we've still got your attention because we've got one last super important point to make.
As you can probably tell, we're a norm-breaking company. For us, diversity and differences are an obvious asset. We know that amazing candidates can sometimes be put off applying for a job unless they can tick every box, and that makes us really sad. So please trust your gut and pop in your application if it's feeling right. If you have the curiosity, passion, and collaborative spirit, let's do this together! It will be fun!
The last to to apply is the 30rd of November.
THE OATLY WAY
Oatly is a company built on the idea of change. Our mission is to make it easy for people to eat better and live healthier lives without recklessly taxing the planet's resources. It's why we come to work every day. With head office in Malmö and production in Sweden, Netherlands, China, Singapore, and the US, our products are available in almost 30 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia.
Love Oatly xxx
