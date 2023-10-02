Talent Acquisition Assistant
2023-10-02
Join Our Team as a Talent Acquisition Assistant!
Are you a student eager to dive into the dynamic world of Talent Acquisition? Are you ready to embark on a thrilling journey that involves detective-like skills, creative communication, and becoming a true expert in headhunting? Look no further - we've got the perfect gig for you!
What's in it for You:
As our Talent Acquisition Assistant, you'll be at the forefront of our growth story. You won't just be another team member; you'll be the driving force behind our talent discovery and recruitment efforts. Here's a sneak peek into your role:
Talent Detective: Unleash your inner Sherlock Holmes as you scour LinkedIn for intriguing profiles and hidden gems that match our needs.
Creative Connector: Craft unique and engaging outreach messages to entice potential candidates and initiate meaningful conversations.
Screening Specialist: Become a pro at asking the right questions during screening calls to identify top-tier talent.
Superstar Support: We'll provide you with top-notch tools and coaching to become a headhunting legend.
Writing Wizard: Craft compelling job posts and navigate our ATS system like a champ.
Collaborative Genius: Partner with our hiring managers to ensure a seamless recruitment process.
What We're Looking For:
• A proactive self-starter who isn't afraid to dive into new challenges and ask for help when needed.
• Currently pursuing studies in HR or a related field with at least one year left in your program.
• Exceptional organizational skills and reliability.
• Tech-savvy with the ability to quickly adapt to digital tools.
• A people-person who thrives on building connections.
Already a Talent Pro?
If you've already ventured into the world of Talent Acquisition or have experience in high-paced administrative environments, we're eager to chat with you!
The Deets:
• Part-time position (around 50%)
• Flexible work setup tailored to your class schedule and assignments.
Why Bannerflow?
If this sounds like your cup of tea and you see yourself in this role, Bannerflow could be the launchpad for your career! We're growing rapidly, so there's potential for you to stick around even after finishing your studies and join us full-time.
Ready to embark on this thrilling adventure?
