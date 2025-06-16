Systems Engineer
2025-06-16
Assignment Overview - Systems Engineer ADAS
A skilled systems engineer is sought for an assignment focused on advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), with a specific emphasis on cloud-connected map functionalities and related solutions. The role includes leading activities tied to cloud integration and mapping technologies within vehicle programs currently in development.
You will be part of a systems engineering team, contributing both individually and collaboratively to ensure successful delivery of components tied to REM data and navigation systems such as Google Maps.
Key Responsibilities:
Coordinate and deliver REM functionality for designated vehicle programs
Ensure successful integration of Google Maps into platform solutions
Lead technical efforts related to cloud connectivity and mapping within the ADAS context
Support ongoing system engineering tasks within the development program
Required Competence:
Experience from the automotive industry
Solid understanding of systems engineering in a product development context
Proven background in working with cloud-based solutions
Familiarity with standard and high-definition mapping technologies
Additional Requirements:
Strong self-leadership and a proactive mindset
Ability to drive both supplier collaborations and in-house deliveries
Excellent communication and teamwork abilities
Location:
Gothenburg (Arendal area)
Note: Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis. Early submission is recommended.
This opportunity is ideal for someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment and brings a mix of technical expertise, structured systems thinking, and initiative to drive forward key components in modern automotive development.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector.
