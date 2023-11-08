Systems Engineer
Cpac Systems AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-11-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cpac Systems AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
Taekwondo Instructor, Beekeeper, or Hobby Fisherman? Right now, we are looking for a Systems Engineer with more interests than just the job. Your unique interests and experiences make you an invaluable addition to our dynamic team. They contribute to a greater understanding of people's daily lives and the world we all live in, making CPAC Systems a more enjoyable workplace to be a part of. When you, the beekeeper, and the philatelist come together with the handyman, you approach creative challenges in ways different from when you're just wearing your engineering hat. You discover smarter solutions that make life easier for our customers, not only out on their work sites, whether it's in the truck, excavator, paver, or dumper, but also for those in the site office.
Do you aspire to play a key role in shaping the products of the future? Do your experiences go beyond what's listed on your resume or business card? Are you eager to work in an organization that champions a flat and dynamic structure in an industry that's evolving at lightning speed, where you'll be at the forefront of innovation? Join us in leading the automotive industry!
Here's what we want you to do
As a System Engineer at CPAC, you'll be at the forefront of the most thrilling and challenging projects in our industry. As a product-oriented company, you'll be involved in the entire product development process, from conceptualization to the final product. We set high standards for user-friendliness and value-added features, emphasizing close collaboration between customers, developers, and quality testing. You'll work alongside skilled colleagues in project teams, all dedicated to making a real impact on our customers.
Your role will involve designing intricate systems, requiring a deep understanding of electronics, software, topologies, and more. You'll be responsible for maintaining open lines of communication with our customers and suppliers to comprehend their needs and translate them into well-defined requirements for our hardware and software engineers. What's more, you'll be part of multiple exciting projects simultaneously, offering a diverse and dynamic work environment.
Is this you?
We are on the lookout for an individual who finds systems engineering to be a very rewarding pursuit. You possess a curiosity about emerging products, technologies, and their practical applications. You enjoy the challenge of crafting complex systems and excel in thinking outside the box, consistently producing effective and innovative solutions for the problems you encounter.
You're good at taking a holistic view, understanding overarching requirements and potential obstacles along the path to success. Crafting and maintaining high-quality project documentation is second nature to you. You keep your finger on the pulse of developments in your specific areas of expertise and readily share the wealth of knowledge you've gained through years of experience. Juggling multiple projects simultaneously is something you thrive on, and you eagerly embrace opportunities to travel and engage directly with our customers and suppliers. In addition to your passion for system architecture, you're a good team player who enjoys creative collaboration.
Some requirements
While it's a bonus if you come with some years of experience, we also value a diversity of perspectives and backgrounds. You enjoy both the thrill of high-paced work and the art of active listening. Furthermore, you are proficient in communicating effectively in English.
We embrace a hybrid work environment, offering you the flexibility to work from the office and remotely up to 40%. We celebrate individuality and value personalities that contribute to our dynamic team. If you're excited to make a significant impact and want to be a part of our innovative team, we'd love to learn more about you. Submit your application today, and if you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to Malin Lindebjörn at malin.lindebjorn@cpacsystems.se
. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cpac Systems AB
(org.nr 556566-2870), https://cpacsystems.se/ Arbetsplats
Cpac Systems Kontakt
Malin Lindebjörn malin.lindebjorn@cpacsystems.se Jobbnummer
8250093