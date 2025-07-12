Systems Architect - eMobility (electric driveline systems)
2025-07-12
About the role
A global actor in sustainable mobility is now looking for a System Architect to help define the next generation of electric driveline systems. In this role, you will be instrumental in developing technical system architecture and driving innovation for energy efficiency, vehicle performance, and sustainability. You will work closely with cross-functional teams across various engineering domains and geographical locations.
Your future tasks
You will lead architectural and technical work related to the electric driveline and energy management systems. This includes responsibility for high-level system design, requirement handling, and technology evaluations.
Some of your main responsibilities:
Define overall system architecture and technical roadmap for driveline and energy management
Collaborate with internal teams and stakeholders to gather and analyze requirements
Develop detailed technical specifications and ensure alignment across engineering disciplines
Drive cross-functional work, ensuring seamless system integration and delivery
Monitor emerging technologies and assess relevance for implementation
Provide technical support throughout development and validation phases
Contribute to troubleshooting and problem-solving for system-level issues
We are looking for someone who
Has strong technical knowledge within vehicle propulsion systems and energy management, preferably with electric or hybrid drivelines. You have excellent communication skills and the ability to engage diverse stakeholders.
Requirements:
Solid understanding of electric driveline systems
Experience in systems engineering and technical project leadership
Familiarity with requirement management and system validation processes
Strong knowledge of industry standards related to electric vehicle systems
Meritorious:
Background in battery or fuel cell development, software engineering, or electrical systems
Understanding of simulation tools and methodologies
You are a person who enjoys solving complex technical challenges and thrives in an environment that values collaboration, inclusiveness, and learning. You take initiative and appreciate the responsibility that comes with owning your work field.
Other information
Start: After the summer, to give you a smooth transition into your next career step.
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Scope: Full-time, with flexibility in working hours and hybrid setup
Employment type: Permanent
About the company
The customer is a global leader in sustainable public transport solutions. They offer world-class electric and hybrid buses and are deeply committed to reducing environmental impact across urban infrastructure. The culture is characterized by collaboration, trust, and a shared mission to shape the cities of tomorrow through smarter mobility solutions
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-03
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559522-3099), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Wrknest Jobbnummer
9426681