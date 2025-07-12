Systems Architect - eMobility (electric driveline systems)

About the role
A global actor in sustainable mobility is now looking for a System Architect to help define the next generation of electric driveline systems. In this role, you will be instrumental in developing technical system architecture and driving innovation for energy efficiency, vehicle performance, and sustainability. You will work closely with cross-functional teams across various engineering domains and geographical locations.

Your future tasks
You will lead architectural and technical work related to the electric driveline and energy management systems. This includes responsibility for high-level system design, requirement handling, and technology evaluations.

Some of your main responsibilities:

Define overall system architecture and technical roadmap for driveline and energy management

Collaborate with internal teams and stakeholders to gather and analyze requirements

Develop detailed technical specifications and ensure alignment across engineering disciplines

Drive cross-functional work, ensuring seamless system integration and delivery

Monitor emerging technologies and assess relevance for implementation

Provide technical support throughout development and validation phases

Contribute to troubleshooting and problem-solving for system-level issues

We are looking for someone who

Has strong technical knowledge within vehicle propulsion systems and energy management, preferably with electric or hybrid drivelines. You have excellent communication skills and the ability to engage diverse stakeholders.

Requirements:

Solid understanding of electric driveline systems

Experience in systems engineering and technical project leadership

Familiarity with requirement management and system validation processes

Strong knowledge of industry standards related to electric vehicle systems

Meritorious:

Background in battery or fuel cell development, software engineering, or electrical systems

Understanding of simulation tools and methodologies

You are a person who enjoys solving complex technical challenges and thrives in an environment that values collaboration, inclusiveness, and learning. You take initiative and appreciate the responsibility that comes with owning your work field.

Other information

Start: After the summer, to give you a smooth transition into your next career step.

Location: Gothenburg, Sweden

Scope: Full-time, with flexibility in working hours and hybrid setup

Employment type: Permanent

About the company
The customer is a global leader in sustainable public transport solutions. They offer world-class electric and hybrid buses and are deeply committed to reducing environmental impact across urban infrastructure. The culture is characterized by collaboration, trust, and a shared mission to shape the cities of tomorrow through smarter mobility solutions

