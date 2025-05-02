Systems Architect / Enterprise Architect (IT)
2025-05-02
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
We are currently seeking an experienced Systems Architect with a strong background in Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) and hands-on experience using IBM Rhapsody and/or Enterprise Architect. The consultant will contribute to aligning and accelerating the implementation of MBSE methodologies, provide best practice guidance, and help set depth standards for future system modelling.
This is a high-impact role where your expertise will directly influence the quality and structure of complex engineering projects. You may also be involved in the architecture of new system functions going forward. Key Responsibilities:
Support the ongoing implementation of MBSE practices
Provide direction and define best practices for model depth and structure
Ensure architectural consistency across teams and documentation
Potential future involvement in new system architecture and functionality design
Requirements:
Minimum 3-8 years of experience in systems architecture or related field
Solid hands-on experience with MBSE tools such as IBM Rhapsody and/or Enterprise Architect
Ability to work full-time onsite at the client's location in Stockholm
Strong communication and collaboration skills
Security clearance approval required before project start
Swedish is required both written and Speaking
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at swathianantu@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
