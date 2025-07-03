Systemingenjör Automotive
2025-07-03
The Opportunity
We are looking for a Senior System Engineer with proven experience in BEV development to lead the architecture, validation, and optimization of high-voltage powertrain systems. The ideal candidate has a strong track record working with electric drive units, battery packs, and embedded control systems within the automotive sector.
(Actrify is expanding and opportunities exist in both Gothenburg and Stockholm on similar roles. Read below)
Key Responsibilities
Architect and lead system integration for BEV platforms, including energy storage, BMS, power electronics, and electric drive units.
Define and manage system-level requirements, ensuring compliance with automotive functional safety (ISO 26262) and quality frameworks (ASPICE).
Coordinate controller development for electric drive units and battery systems, overseeing embedded software functionality.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams across hardware, software, test, and validation to deliver integrated propulsion systems.
Support verification and validation of electric propulsion systems through lab and vehicle testing.
Perform safety analyses including FMEA and functional safety assessments.
Lead supplier interactions and manage technical deliverables from both internal and external stakeholders.
Minimum Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechatronics, Electrical, Automotive Engineering, or equivalent.
5+ years of industry experience in electric propulsion or high-voltage energy storage systems.
Demonstrated expertise in areas similar e.g:
Development of electric drive controllers (e.g., for front and rear EDUs).
Battery Management Systems and high-voltage energy storage.
System engineering processes under ISO 26262 and ASPICE.
Powertrain software architecture and in-vehicle diagnostics.
Experience in project leadership roles with end-to-end ownership of BEV component or system delivery.
Proficiency in MATLAB/Simulink, Vector tools, CANalyzer/CANoe, and hardware-in-the-loop (HiL) testing.
Strong analytical, communication, and documentation skills.
Why Join Us?
Be part of shaping the next generation of electric vehicles.
Work alongside top-tier engineers in a high-impact environment.
Challenging projects and support for continuous learning.
About Actrify
Actrify is a leading consultancy specializing in electrification, charging solutions, battery technology, system engineering, and Battery Management Systems (BMS). Our mission is to accelerate electrification, contributing towards a more sustainable and intelligent world alongside our customers.
As part of the Vinn Group, we have over 500 specialized consultants across diverse technical domains.
Our company is expanding in both Gothenburg and Stockholm, and we are looking for experienced team members to join in areas like. Electric propulsion (Inverter, Electric motor drive, Battery Management system) and diagnostics of BMS
Software developer
Embedded Developer
System verification Engineer, System Calibration engineer, system design engineer in both HW and SW area of
Inverter
Electric motor drive
Battery
Charging
Welcome to join our Team!
Send email with CV to thien.laubeck@actrify.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-02
