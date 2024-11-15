System Test Framework Developer -HIL
2024-11-15
Assignment description
For our client in Automotive industry,we are looking for a Test Framework Developer for Hardware in the Loop (Vector Tools)
Client's development centers around software (SW) and in the next generation vehicles, they take a giant leap into the future by launching a capable centralized compute platform, hosting most of the in-house developed SW.
Client is looking for the future team member to build, develop and maintain the CI Infrastructure that are intended for Software Functionality Verification on Embedded Systems.
Together with your colleagues, you will develop and maintain the CI Flow that enables SW Integration, SW Deployment and Software Verification with relevant verdicts being published. You will be working with Software Integration and Deployment on core computer and embedded GPUs, and enable test automation, to ensure a high test coverage in the CI Flow.
WHO ARE YOU?
You will fit well in this role if you are a Embedded Systems Engineer with background in enabling testing of Embedded Systems (software and hardware) by developing test tools to validate and verify in a V-cycle.
Client believes you are an individual who is motivated by challenging tasks in a complex and innovative environment. Execution of challenging technology development and teamwork is your real passion. You enjoy learning from others, as well as sharing your knowledge with your colleagues and are social, structured, analytical, and a problem solver.
Mandatory skills
M.Sc in Software Engineering/Electrical & Electronics Engineering or equivalent experience through years of practice
Relevant experience in software system testing and HIL rigs testing.
Understanding of HIL rigs with knowledge of signal configuration, communication, diagnostics and software-download.
Knowledge of Vector Canoe and vTestStudio.
Knowledge of CAN, LIN, Ethernet, XCP communication protocols.
Knowledge in Test case automation with vTestStudio and simulation automation with CAPL and C# scripting
Comfortable working in a cross-functional organization to support teams in increasing automation coverage by adding the right enablers in test frameworks.
Problem solving mind set and good at fault tracing on HIL rigs
Fluent in English and can communicate effectively with all types of stakeholders.
Knowledge of Software Development, Verification and Validation Experience from SW platform development, including middleware
MERITORIOUS:
Skills with CI/CD tools: Jenkins, Gerrit/GIT, Artifactory
Skills in Python, Bash, Linux
Good knowledge with CI/CD environment: Cloud/Azure, Docker
Verification in vehicles at system or functional level or experience from test automation
Driving License 'B'
Required skills
CAN, LIN, Ethernet, XCPV,testStudio, Electronics Engineering, Verification and Validation Experience, HIL rigs testingsignal configuration, C#, Vector, CANoe, CAPL
Preferred skills
Jenkins, Bash, Linux, Artifactory, Gerrit/GitTest Automation, CI/CD, Docker,Driving License 'B',Cloud/Azure, Python
Languages
English(Proficient)
Assignment period:09 Dec 2024-26 Dec 2025 Ersättning
