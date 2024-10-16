System/Software Developer
ElkTech AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-10-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ElkTech AB i Göteborg
Job Summary
We're looking for a skilled System Software Developer with 2+ years of experience to design, develop and maintain complex system software applications. The ideal candidate will have expertise in system programming, operating systems and software development methodologies.
Responsibilities
• Design, develop and test system software applications
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify requirements and develop solutions
• Develop scalable, secure and efficient system software solutions
• Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues
• Participate in code reviews and contribute to best practices
• Stay up-to-date with industry trends and emerging technologies
• Collaborate with QA engineers to ensure software quality
• Document software development processes and technical specifications
Requirements
• 2+ years of experience in system software development
• Bachelor's/Master's degree in Computer Science or related field
• Proficiency in programming languages (e.g., C, C++, Java)
• Experience with operating systems (e.g., Linux, Windows)
• Strong understanding of data structures, algorithms and software design patterns
• Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
• Effective communication and teamwork skills
• Experience with Agile development methodologies (e.g., Scrum, Kanban)
Nice to Have
• Experience with cloud computing (e.g., AWS, Azure)
• Familiarity with containerization (e.g., Docker)
• Knowledge of DevOps practices and tools (e.g., Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD)
• Experience with scripting languages (e.g., Python, Bash)
• Familiarity with software testing frameworks and methodologies. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30
E-post: elktechab@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ElkTech AB
(org.nr 559447-6110) Jobbnummer
8960351