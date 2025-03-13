System safety engineer
2025-03-13
About the role
As a System Safety Engineer, you will work in project focusing on functions on active safety and collision avoidance, for one of our customer. You will use your experience and competence to document, help develop, systemize, integrate, verify and launch a safe Collision Avoidance experience.
You will be part of a team that has a joint responsibility for the Collision Avoidance functions. Your colleagues have competence in function design, systemization, function realization and integration, requirements management and decomposition as well as function Verification and Validation (V&V) in both virtual and physical test environments.
About you
You have a University Degree in Electrical Engineering, Physics, Computer Science, Mechatronics, or other relevant technical field of study. You have at least three years documented experience from the functional safety area including experience of implementing safety standards such as ISO 26262 or SOTIF (ISO/PAS21448). You are excellent in English, spoken and written.
Meritorious:
• Experience from development of ADAS functions especially within collision avoidance.
• Knowledge of electronics and microprocessor systems / embedded software development.
• Knowledge in software and system design.
As a person
You have high integrity and appreciates diversity in the workplace. You have strong communication skills, are a reliable team player and comfortable taking the lead when needed. You enjoy collaboration with different stakeholders as well as the freedom and responsibility to act independently. You have a strong customer focus and work in a structured way.
You will need excellent ability to read and understand industry standards and technical documentation in order to assess different technical solutions, as well as prepare and present technical reports. You have a strong customer focus and work in a structured way to deliver upon expectations!
About us
Carabiner is an engineering company with its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. We offer engineering services for development of embedded systems with technological excellence in functional safety, system development and software development.
We strongly believe in empowering and respecting diversity, different perspectives and experiences to reach our goals and create a great place to work. We have a current consultant representation of more than 40% female, a result of our continues work towards a balanced workforce. We believe that this drives equality and fosters a dynamic and inclusive environment both at Carabiner and in our clients' offices.
What we offer
Here at Carabiner, you will join a highly specialized and diverse team and develop your skills in a dynamic working environment, and having fun while doing so. Our homely atmosphere mediates the importance of teamwork and individual contributions.
We at Carabiner believe in investing in our employees, by offering our consultants access to an individual training pot, bonuses, free vacation between Christmas and New Year 's eve and also generous health allowance.
At Carabiner, transparency, job security and fair working conditions for all our employees is of highest priority, therefore, Carabiner is a member of Teknikföretagen and has signed on to the collective agreement with relevant labour unions.
How to Apply and Connect
Is this you? Do not wait with your application!
Apply by sending your CV to career@carabiner.se
. We welcome your application today but no later than 7th of April, 2025. Mark your application with "System safety April 2025".
For questions regarding the position please contact our Recruitment Manager Victor Holkert at victor.holkert@carabiner.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-07
E-post: career@carabiner.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Carabiner AB
(org.nr 559022-4258)
Korsgatan 7 (visa karta
)
411 16 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9221082