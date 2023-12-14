System Integration & Verification Engineer
2023-12-14
Your role
The person we are looking for will primarily be a part of our Giraffe 1X Integration and Verification team. Today we are eight people working with integration and verification of our baseproduct, and customer releases as well as demos to potential customers and supporting integration of our product into system solutions. The work is both in a laboratory environment as well as in field.
An important factor is feedback to design to recommendation of modification to improve performance through our error handling system. A key to ensure a robust product that fulfills our customers needs.
You will work closely with project management to set expectations and meet deadlines. You will also work closely with engineering teams to build solutions to meet client needs. Your role covers analyzing requirements and design verification tests and perform formal verification and acceptance test together with our clients. You will also assist service activities at our customer.
Your profile
Integration of complex systems covers a lot of expertise and a variation of competences.
If you want take on this job you might be a newly graduated Bachelor/Master student or you have a couple of years experience in a relevant field. An education within software and/or computer engineering is preferred. You can plan and lead integration. It is beneficial if you like automatization and/or set up communication networks.
You like to work in teams and solve complex problems with others. You have a personal need of variation and see it as a challenge to face new problems. There will be travelling to our customers in this role so you need to be communicative in both Swedish and English.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 20,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading technology for monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers radar systems, electronic warfare, combat systems as well as safety and security solutions.
The team that you will join Integrates and Verifies Surface Radar Products, ground based as well as naval, in Gothenburg as well as at our customers and/or partners. The team also support and maintain systems that are in service all over the world. Product Unit Surface Radar Solutions is a part of the Business Area Surveillance.
The group consists of 40 system Integration and Verification Engineers with experiences from most of our surface based products. They have a variety of competences and cooperation is a key to success.
The work is permeated by our common values such as Trust, Drive, Expertise and Diversity.
Observe that you can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
Do you want to get to know our business and our people a little bit better? Here you can find some stories told by our employees.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
