Shop Engineering Manager
Novo Energy Production AB
2024-05-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Novo Energy Production AB i Göteborg
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest battery cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for a Shop Engineering Manager, to lead the continuous method improvements in one of our Manufacturing shops, Electrode, Cell Assembly or Formation.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo cars.
What you will do
As Shop Engineering Manager you will lead the Shop Engineers and Technicians in the production area, to optimize safety, quality, and efficiency in running operation. You will be reporting to the Director Manufacturing of the shop.
Key responsibilities will include:
-
Lead Shop Engineers and Technicians in responsible area.
-
Secure that manufacturing documentations handed over from the Engineering projects are correct and updated.
-
Lead the continuous improvement of manufacturing methods in running operations.
-
Monitor and analyze result from manufacturing, recommend improvements for safety, quality, delivery, and cost to Manufacturing Management.
-
Budget responsible for continuous improvement projects.
-
Lead analysis of complex problem solving.
-
Act as business owner for processes used in manufacturing covering both manual and digital solutions.
-
Lead the experience and knowledge transfer from current processes over to Engineering of new processes.
Skills & Requirements:
-
MSc degree in Engineering or equivalent knowledge.
-
Working experience from Production/Manufacturing Engineering in technical industry. 5+ years of relevant work experience within high volume production.
-
Experience from Manufacturing projects.
-
Six Sigma Green belt or knowledge in multivariable data analysis.
-
Experience in developing and give Manufacturing process training.
-
Knowledge in LEAN, FMEA, Process Capability and Problem Solving.
-
Excellent English skills - written and oral
As a person you are structured, organized and meticulous with good communication skills. You are execution oriented and able to solve complex problems, as well as organize teams and competences on short notice. You have a high level of integrity, also under pressure and are able to efficiently sort and prioritize between tasks.
What's in it for you:
In this position, you will gain a deep understanding of cutting-edge battery cell manufacturing, a skill-set in high demand in an industry with immense growth ahead. To top it off, we're gathering expertise from all over the world, and you'll be part of an international and motivated team that have fun together while inventing for the future.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
