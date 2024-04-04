System Engineer within Automotive
CabinAir Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos CabinAir Sweden AB i Stockholm
System Engineer within Automotive
We live and breathe innovation - We enjoy the ride
CabinAir aims to improve the health, safety, and wellbeing of drivers and passengers, by producing industry-leading in-cabin air purification solutions for cars, trucks, buses, and other vehicles.
We are looking for a System Engineer within Automotive to be part of our journey when we expand our businesses.
What you'll do
As Systems Engineer, you are responsible for transferring stakeholder requirements and expectations to system design and requirements. You will secure structure and assure coherence between variants of products and customers.
Overall responsibilities:
• System requirements; analysis and documentation
• Define requirements and work packages while considering time, cost, complexity, internal and external dependencies.
• Drive collaboration and communication with the development team, integration & verification team, stakeholders, and customers
• Assure relevant verification and validation of requirements.
• Collaborate with stakeholders to ensure that high-level product requirements are accurately captured and translated into achievable activities
• Requirement Management System key user (for requirements management)
• Products configuration management for system product deliverables
Who you are
As a person, you have the ability to transform theory into practice. We are looking for someone who focuses on customer needs and has a passion for high standards for quality. It is important that you have good collaborative skills and take the initiative to solve tasks. The position requires that you are thorough and structured and that you can express yourself in English, both orally and in writing.
We believe that you have an academic degree in engineering and some years of working experience working with system design and systems engineering. Preferably you come from working with automotive products or other regulated industries of high standards, such as the telecom industry. You have the authority to independently plan and execute system design tasks and reviews, and you can enforce compliance with the Systems Engineering process within projects.
You will report to Global Head of R&D, with daily interactions with the R&D team in Sweden and China as well as Operations and Sales & Marketing.
Who we are
We are proud to be pioneers. From the start, we've had the most advanced air purification technology. We are constantly experiencing the joy of innovation as we challenge conventional thinking, and we are dedicated to delivering solutions that contribute to the health and well-being of drivers and passengers everywhere. Based at Headquarter in Stockholm where all functions are represented, we are an international fast expanding team of passionate and committed employees with factory and R&D in Shenzhen and sales offices in Shanghai and Los Angeles. In total, we are about 80 passionate CabinAir employees.
Our technology is already on the road in Volvo Cars, some of the world's most highly regarded vehicles in terms of driver and passenger health and safety, as an integral part of Volvo Cars' Advanced Air Cleaner (AAC) system. Recently Polestar announced AAC for Polestar 3 and we recently signed other contracts with premium vehicle manufacturers from Europe. U.S and China. In parallel, we are launching our technology for cars already on the road.
The next step
Do you find this interesting, and do you agree with our values Proud, Quality, Character and Dedicated? If yes, please send your application not later than 24 April 2024 (interviews take place continuously).
Please note that all applicants must possess a valid work permit and visa. CabinAir does not provide assistance or sponsorship for obtaining these documents.
We accept only direct job applications for this position (not through recruiting or staffing agencies).
We bring you healthy air for the ride. And the journey has only begun!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-25
E-post: careers@cabinair.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Ansökan System Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare CabinAir Sweden AB
(org.nr 559041-1327), https://cabinair.com/
Oxenstiernsgatan 15A (visa karta
)
115 27 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8586991