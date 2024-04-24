ESG Data & Systems Analyst
AB Tetra Pak / Controllerjobb / Lund Visa alla controllerjobb i Lund
2024-04-24
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Tetra Pak FSM Group Financial Control & Finance Operations is currently reinforcing the Group Financial Control team to respond to new European Union sustainability reporting requirements (ESRS), and is seeking for a highly motivated, and self-driven person to take the position of ESG Reporting Analyst.
You will be responsible for:
Applying the European Union reporting standards (ESRS/CSRD) and other evolving mandatory and voluntary sustainability reporting standards
Collecting, consolidating and distributing non-financial KPIs used for the preparation of sustainability reports
Driving data collection and preparation of KPIs and targets that support sustainability objectives
Driving/supporting pilot implementation including taxonomy and materiality analysis
Working with a global team, the position may be based in:
Budaörs, Hungary
Lund, Sweden
Hoccheim, Germany
Modena, Italy
Arganda Del Rey, Spain
What you will do
Lead the technology and data requirements to ensure integrity, accuracy and timeliness of data
Work closely with Global Information Management, Sustainability and Finance Functions and other stakeholders to implement and enhance sustainability data and reporting systems and tools
Perform analysis of sustainability data, developing and sharing insights
Identify opportunities to leverage advanced technologies to enhance sustainability data, insights, processes and support their implementation
Plan and implement continuous improvement in the area of responsibility in line with reporting requirements for sustainability information
Work in a trustful and independent way
We believe you have
Masters Degree in Data Analytics and Business Economics or in Computer Science/Engineering
Minimum of two years of experience
Strong information systems and data analytics skill
Experience in artificial intelligence / machine learning considered an asset
Knowledge of sustainability reporting frameworks and standards (ESRS, GRI, ISSB, etc.)
Good communications skills to clearly convey complex information
Proven to be independent, proactive and self-learner
Project management skills, including experience working in Agile projects
Experience working in multi-cultural environment considered an asset
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 6th May
For trade union information in Sweden, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Akademikerklubben Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings gatan (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
8636786