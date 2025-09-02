System Engineer - 495092
2025-09-02
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time System Engineer in Västerås we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your technical and problem-solving expertise in a cutting-edge field. You'll work alongside collaborative and innovative teammates.
You'll play a key role in ensuring the seamless operation of IT applications and infrastructure. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business (such as suppliers, internal teams, and customers), troubleshoot and resolve technical issues, and contribute to maintaining a robust hosting environment.
You'll specifically take care of deployment and monitoring of cloud-based solutions, but also support your colleagues with technical tasks like documentation updates and change management.
We'll look to you for:
Troubleshooting and debugging issues in IT applications and infrastructure.
Deploying and managing solutions in hosting environments.
Coordinating with internal stakeholders, suppliers, and customers.
Supporting colleagues with technical tasks, such as documentation and change management.
Monitoring the health of hosting environments using established routines.
Maintaining accurate time reporting.
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Degree in Business Administration, Management, Engineering, or a related field.
Proficiency in configuring and managing cloud environments (e.g., Microsoft Azure), including application deployment on virtual servers.
Understanding of network configurations and protocols to ensure seamless communication within cloud environments.
Familiarity with Azure services such as Azure Active Directory, Azure Functions, Azure App Services, and Azure Storage.
Knowledge of security best practices for cloud applications, including identity management, access control, and data protection.
Strong analytical skills to assess and understand existing applications, workflows, and integration points.
Experience in root cause analysis and recommending improvements.
Ability to write and modify scripts for automation and monitoring tasks.
Good communication skills to convey technical information effectively to non-technical stakeholders.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges, and a long-term career free from monotonous daily routines.
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues.
Contribute to innovative projects.
Utilize our supportive and dynamic working environment.
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries.
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning.
Progress towards becoming a pivotal contributor in process optimization.
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognizes your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
