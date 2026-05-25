Category Specialist to Beyond Gravity Göteborg
Beyond Gravity Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Linköping Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Linköping
2026-05-25
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Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Beyond Gravity, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is the first space company to combine a startup mindset, agility, speed and innovation with decades of experience and proven quality. Approximately 1800 employees at 12 locations in six countries (Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, USA, Finland and Portugal) develop and manufacture products for satellites and launch vehicles with the goal of advancing humankind and enabling the exploration of the world and beyond. Beyond Gravity is the preferred supplier of structures for all types of launch vehicles and a leading provider of selected satellite products and constellation solutions in the New Space sector. In 2024, the company generated a revenue of around CHF 359 million. More information at: www.beyondgravity.com
Your Crew:
Join a fast-growing company undergoing an ambitious industrial transformation. You'll be part of a close-knit team, driven by daily challenges and a strong spirit of continuous improvement. you'll thrive in a structured yet agile environment where precision, collaboration, and the desire to grow together are core values.Every contribution matters - you'll play a key role in our collective performance.
Your Mission:
The Category Specialist supports the development and execution of the category strategy for a defined portfolio of space-related materials, components, or systems. Reporting directly to the Category Lead, the Specialist manages operational and tactical procurement activities while contributing to supplier performance, cost optimization, and risk management.
Category Management & Strategy Support
Support the Category Lead in developing and maintaining the category strategy, including market analysis, supplier segmentation, and technology assessments.
Execute sourcing initiatives, RFQs, cost analysis, and negotiation activities in alignment with the defined strategy.
Contribute to long-term agreement preparation and supplier selection processes.
Monitor industry trends, risks, and opportunities relevant to the category.
Operational & Tactical Procurement
Collaborate with Operational Procurement in managing purchase requisitions and purchase orders for assigned commodities, ensuring on-time delivery and full compliance.
Track and maintain accurate procurement data, including price lists, lead times, and supplier documentation.
Perform cost breakdown analysis, benchmarking, and total cost of ownership assessments.
Support demand consolidation and planning activities with the Supply Chain and Program teams.
Supplier Performance & Relationship Management
Act as a first point of contact for day-to-day supplier interactions.
Track and report supplier performance against QCD (Quality, Cost, Delivery) metrics.
Contribute to supplier development initiatives and escalation management.
Support risk assessment and mitigation plans, including capacity monitoring and supply continuity.
Program & Cross-Functional Support
Collaborate with Engineering, Quality, and Program teams on technical queries, design changes, and procurement deliverables.
Participate in design reviews, make-or-buy discussions, and industrialization activities.
Ensure alignment with Export Control, Compliance, Legal, and Finance requirements.
Provide data, reports, and inputs for program gates, reviews, and internal governance boards.
Tools, Processes & Governance
Maintain procurement tools, trackers, and dashboards for the category.
Ensure adherence to procurement policies, documentation standards, and audit requirements.
Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives across processes, tools, and templates
Your Story:
Must's (typically 3-5):
Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Supply Chain, Business, or related field.
2-5 years of experience in procurement, preferably in aerospace, defense, or high-tech industries.
Familiarity with direct procurement, supplier management, and sourcing processes.
Understanding of technical documentation (drawings, specifications) is an advantage.
Proficiency in ERP systems and procurement tools, specifically in SAP
Fluent in English. Other languages are a plus.
Nice to have's:
Experience with space systems, electronics, mechanical parts, or high-precision manufacturing.
Exposure to cost breakdown analysis or supplier development.
Experience working with multinational suppliers and global teams.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Solid negotiation and communication abilities.
Ability to manage priorities and operate in fast-paced environments.
Attention to detail and strong organizational skills.
Collaborative mindset and ability to work cross-functionally.
Basic understanding of Export Control and compliance requirements.
Why Beyond Gravity?
You will be a part of an engaged team with the ambition to innovate space!
You will work in a growing high-tech company with career opportunities within the location or internationally.
In Nyon we have a down-to-earth culture, experienced and competent employees and a versatile management team.
We offer a hybrid work situation and flexible hours to match your rhythm.
We have a competitive salary and benefits
Are you ready for lift-off?
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us. We're actively reviewing candidates and will promptly select the ideal fit for our team.
Beyond Gravity is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome and encourage applications from all qualified individuals, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected categories.
Applications by e-mail cannot be considered. We do not accept dossiers from recruitment agencies for this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beyond Gravity Sweden AB
(org.nr 556134-2204)
Pilotgatan 5 (visa karta
)
582 78 LINKÖPING Jobbnummer
9927297