System Architect ICA Banken, Stockholm/Borås
TNG Group AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2024-07-29
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TNG Group AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work with core banking and tackle exciting challenges? Join ICA Banken in Stockholm/Borås as a System Architect!
At ICA Banken we work in-house on the continual development of our Windows-based core banking platform that supports retail banking for over 1 million customers as well as a corporate bank. As an experienced System Architect, you will have an important role in helping us maintain and future-proof our core banking systems. Release your full potential in an exciting workplace that values your expertise and contributions - Welcome to ICA Banken Stockholm/Borås!
The Opportunity
We offer you a supportive environment that nurtures creativity and problem-solving. We foster continuous learning and growth, offering exposure to new technologies. Together, we innovate banking technology, ensuring our systems are robust and secure. Furthermore, we offer you:
* The opportunity to influence our core systems: that means what you do really counts!
* The chance to be a part of a team where humility and ambition work together to drive real change and growth.
* An employer that takes care of their staff and offers you attractive compensation and benefits.
* A hybrid setup where you have the flexibility to either work from the office or from home.
Your Challenge
We embrace challenges and drive change. You will maintain and futureproof our core banking system that has been developed in-house. You will make sure our core banking systems are secure, compliant, optimised and effective. The platforms are written and deployed using Microsoft technologies. We leverage microservices architecture to enhance scalability, flexibility and agility. Your responsibilities, in short, will include:
* Mentoring team members
* Creating application solutions for new business and technical demands
* Code and code review standards
* Roadmap/Maintenance plan and technical design
* Application optimisation and deployment framework
* Windows internals (all applications run on Windows)
The Team and Workplace
You will be part of the ICA Banken Windows Development Team led by Daniel Lindmark. You will mainly be working alongside Developers, Product Owners, DBA and Maintenance responsible in the team, but will also have contact with others within ICA Banken as well as external partners and other companies within ICA Group. Whether you discuss technical solutions or optimising systems, you 'll be collaborating with like-minded professionals committed to excellence!
The role is based in Sweden; Borås or Solna.
About You
You are motivated by creating value, finding the best technical solutions and delivering products of high-quality. You have a visionary mindset and can also see the complexity of an organisation as well as its effect on the different systems. You take responsibility, are calm under pressure and possess mentoring skills which enable you to explain and educate in an understandable way to a mixed audience.
You have completed secondary school (Swedish: Gymnasium) and have professional experience working as a system architect combined with development for minimum of 5 years. You must have experience in C#, SQL, Windows Internals and technical design. Prior experience within the financial sector, 24/7 applications and DevOps pipelines is advantageous but not a requirement.
You must be able to work on-call 24/7 one week per month.
Let 's Connect!
We have chosen to work with Ada Digital in this recruitment. Their recruitment process focuses on transparency, inclusion and a fast moving candidate experience. And now we want to know more about you - on your own terms! To apply, please fill out the short form, briefly motivate why you are interested in the position, and attach your CV or LinkedIn-profile. No additional documentation is needed. You can then, in real-time, follow your application online as our recruiters are working with it. We work with a continues selection process which means we might hire a candidate before the final apply date, so apply already today! Interested and want to know more? Please contact our recruiter today. We are looking forward to connecting soon! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tng Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/ Arbetsplats
TNG Group AB Kontakt
Talent Business Partner
Madelene Larsson 0720030675 Jobbnummer
8814517