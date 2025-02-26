System Architect
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-02-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
At our department of Autonomous Drive and Active Safety Functions we design, integrate, and verify the complete vehicle solution for autonomous cars and active safety functions. We collaborate with some of the most innovative industry partners to reach our future visions of safety, convenience, and mobility.
Autonomous drive has the potential to fundamentally change how cars are used and are part of our society. As an Architect you will contribute to the department's purpose to take the lead in safe, customer valued and purposeful functions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD). The responsibility is to develop and launch robust and safe, world-class functionality.
What you'll do
We are looking for an experienced AD/ADAS connectivity System Architect, who wants to contribute both to architectural design on a system level and to the design of the customer features the drivers will experience.
This means you will lead strategic work and define road maps within three main areas. The first area is the area of maps, that play a vital role both for ADAS and AD features. Here the focus is on the systems that deliver HD/SD maps to the vehicles, positioning of the vehicle relative the map data and strategies for continuously improving the maps based on data from the sensors in the car.
The second area of focus is our connected functions, currently mostly cloud based but also general V2X is in scope. One example is the Road Friction Information function, which shares information about slippery road conditions to nearby cars.
The third area is the area related to understanding the usage of our functions by collecting anonymous data from our vehicle fleet. This way we can continuously improve and optimize our functions based on big data.
You will have an end-to-end perspective on the technical solution that spans over many team's contributions, both in the vehicle and in the cloud. This means you will build a large network within the company and at our partners and you will be the natural representative for AD/ADAS connectivity within the department.
With your knowledge of the architecture, you will also be able to actively support the work on test strategies, both for prototype phases and for later development phases. In the same way, you will support the system designers in their work on how they should specify the technical solution as requirements towards different parts in the system.
What you'll bring
We believe you have:
* Experience in connectivity, preferably in automotive
* Knowledge of protocols like ASN.1, Protobuf, XML
* Understanding of communication technologies (IP, TCP, 802.11, Uu)
* Experience with cloud solutions (AWS, Azure)
* Knowledge of real-time cloud systems (Kafka, MQTT)
* Meritorious experience in industry standardization
* Expertise in requirement development and decomposition
* MSc in Systems, Data Science, Computer Engineering, or equivalent
* Fluent in spoken and written English
Who are you?
A fast-learning, proactive team player with high ambitions. Communicative, curious, and eager to learn. You enjoy working with others, take initiative, and feel responsible for delivering results. You actively participate in meetings, share knowledge, and support your team. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "76254-43204402". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Oskar Nätt 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
9190228