SW Owner Passive Safety
2023-11-27
Description of the assignment
The company's Comfort & Safety team needs an experienced SW Owner within Passive Safety. The company is involved in both current architecture programs delivering SW to vehicles launched and, on the way, to be launched as well as future architectures with development of vehicles in early concept and industrialization phases. As a SW Owner you will be responsible for SW requirements and specifications. And in this position secure that all stakeholder demands are fulfilled. Handshake requirements and align implementation plan with function, subsystem owners and ECU Owner. Be the development supplier interface and secure supplier implementation plan. And coordinate with internal SW developers so delivery is maid in time and to expected level. Part of this is to follow up issue management and secure SWIM items are solved.
In this role you will not be doing any coding, but good understanding in these tasks and processes are required. 5 years min experience in automotive ECU SW development with a good understanding in problem solving and troubleshooting SW for complexed systems is required.
We would like to see candidate with good experience in CANOE, System Wearver, TeamCenter and JIRA.
Background in within Passive Safety or other SW within systems with high safety requirements. Knowledge in mech/electronic systems are highly valued.
As a person you need to be a team player that work good in a cross functional team. And that actively is taking lead and finds a way. You will be working with people from many different cultures and countries.
Qualifications and skills required for the role
• 5 years of automotive experience.
Experience Electrical/Electronic development is required for this assignment.
We are looking for an individual who can manage tasks independent and drive issues with energy, be transparent in reporting status of the area, manage cross functional contacts as required.
The person for this assignment needs to have ECU SW technical knowledge or previous experience of
component SW ownership.
Fluent English both writing and speech. Spanish and/or Mandarin is a merit.
Education: Master of science, Mathematics and Computer science, Electrical Engineer or similar
Software and IT:
System weaver
CANOE
JIRA
CarCom
TeamCenter
Confluence
Personal attributes
Excellent communication skills, Structural approach, Analytical thinking, Independent, Self-
confident, Driven and a "find a way" mentality.
Yes No Så ansöker du
