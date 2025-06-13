SW developer C++

NDP IT AB / Datajobb / Växjö
2025-06-13


Visa alla datajobb i Växjö, Alvesta, Uppvidinge, Lessebo, Hylte eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos NDP IT AB i Växjö, Lessebo, Karlskrona, Jönköping, Tranemo eller i hela Sverige

Your role As part of the development team, you will collaborate closely with other developers and system engineers in the design and development of video capture, analysis and presentation for Air Traffic Management products. You will design, implement, test and document software that will be used in our Integrated Digital Tower Suite (I-DTS).
The position requires that you undergo and be approved in accordance with the current security regulations. For positions where the customer has security classification requirements, there may, where applicable, be a requirement for certain citizenship
The main tasks are:
• Proposing and implementing software architecture and designs based on requirements and/or customers' needs as part of a product development team
• Support test engineer with software development of test automation frameworks
• Writing well-structured, testable, efficient and maintainable full-stack code
• Collaborating and adding value through participating in peer code reviews, providing comments and suggestions
• Tailoring and deploying software tools, processes and metrics
Your profile:
• Degree in software engineering, mathematical or science-based subject or equivalent working experience
• Excellent communication skills in English, verbal and written
• Great collaboration skills
• Experience in a similar role
• Proficient in C++
• Experience in complex software systems with agile development methodologies
Desired skills:
• Proficient in C++20 and beyond
• Proficient in Typescript/Javascript
• Experience with React or similar web framework
• Experience with Cuda
• Experience with DirectX11 and/or Vulcan
• Aviation interest

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-13
E-post: ndp.consulting.ab.isabelle@gmail.com

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "SW developer Växjö".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
NDP IT AB (org.nr 559359-4830)
351 80  VÄXJÖ

Jobbnummer
9388730

Prenumerera på jobb från NDP IT AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos NDP IT AB: