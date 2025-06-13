SW developer C++
2025-06-13
, Alvesta
, Uppvidinge
, Lessebo
, Hylte
, Lessebo
, Karlskrona
, Jönköping
, Tranemo
Your role As part of the development team, you will collaborate closely with other developers and system engineers in the design and development of video capture, analysis and presentation for Air Traffic Management products. You will design, implement, test and document software that will be used in our Integrated Digital Tower Suite (I-DTS).
The position requires that you undergo and be approved in accordance with the current security regulations. For positions where the customer has security classification requirements, there may, where applicable, be a requirement for certain citizenship
The main tasks are:
• Proposing and implementing software architecture and designs based on requirements and/or customers' needs as part of a product development team
• Support test engineer with software development of test automation frameworks
• Writing well-structured, testable, efficient and maintainable full-stack code
• Collaborating and adding value through participating in peer code reviews, providing comments and suggestions
• Tailoring and deploying software tools, processes and metrics
Your profile:
• Degree in software engineering, mathematical or science-based subject or equivalent working experience
• Excellent communication skills in English, verbal and written
• Great collaboration skills
• Experience in a similar role
• Proficient in C++
• Experience in complex software systems with agile development methodologies
Desired skills:
• Proficient in C++20 and beyond
• Proficient in Typescript/Javascript
• Experience with React or similar web framework
• Experience with Cuda
• Experience with DirectX11 and/or Vulcan
Aviation interest
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-13
