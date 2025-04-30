SW Architect
JOIN US IN PIONEERING URBAN TRAFFIC SAFETY
At Terranet AB, we are looking for a SW Architect to join our team.
Location: Lund
Job Type: Full-Time
About the role
At Terranet, we are developing next-generation technology to make urban traffic safer. We are now looking for an experienced and passionate SW Architect to join our team. In this role, you will lead and oversee the development of software systems with clear architecture design towards industrialization. This role will derive the design and the integration of different software systems from embedded to AI stack. This role focuses on creating scalable, modular, and compliant software architectures targeted for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving (AD).
In this role, you will work closely with our engineering team, which includes both software and hardware specialists. You'll be part of a collaborative and open-minded team where we tackle challenges together, and every idea and contribution counts.
Role and responsibilities
Collaborate with hardware and system engineers to ensure seamless integration between hardware and software components.
Guide development teams in implementing automotive-grade software, ensuring high performance, safety, and reliability.
Conduct design and code reviews to validate alignment with architectural goals and quality standards.
Act as the primary point of contact for software architecture-related queries from OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers.
Ensure systems are fault-tolerant and capable of handling high levels of real-time data processing.
Create and maintain architecture diagrams, interface definitions, and detailed design documents.
Present architectural decisions and technical trade-offs to stakeholders and team members.
About you
Proven experience (typically 8+ years) in software development and design, with a strong understanding of software engineering principles.
Proven track record of working with automotive OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, or related domains.
Experience in designing scalable architectures for automotive sensors, ECUs, or connected vehicles.
Prior experience in leading technical teams or designing large-scale applications.
Expertise in programming languages (C, C++, Rust, Python).
Familiarity with automotive middleware such as AUTOSAR (Classic and Adaptive).
Knowledge of functional safety like ISO 26262 (functional safety), ISO/SAE 21434 (cybersecurity) and tools (e.g., FMEA, FMEDA, fault tree analysis).
What we offer We believe in creating a workplace where you can grow, succeed, and enjoy your work. At Terranet, our culture is built on our core values: Pioneering, Trustworthy, and Collaborative. These values shape how we work together, develop technology, and drive innovation.
Here's what you can expect when joining us:
A modern workspace - We've recently moved into a new office at IDEON, Lund.
Flexible working hours - Balance your professional and personal life in a way that works for you.
A strong team culture - We believe in openness, teamwork, and supporting each other. Feedback is encouraged, and every idea is valued.
Wellness benefits - We encourage an active lifestyle and offer a yearly healthcare allowance for health-related activities.
Pension & health insurance - To ensure your well-being.
Weekly breakfast - Every Wednesday, we start the day together with breakfast.
Growth opportunities - Attend industry events, conferences, and workshops to develop your skills.
We'd love to hear from you If you are a skilled SW Architect, we'd love to hear from you. Be part of developing next-generation technology for safer and smarter driver assistance systems. Please send your resume and a cover letter detailing your qualifications and how you can contribute to our team.
Questions? - Contact career@terranet.se
About the application process This is a continuous recruitment process, and we will contact relevant candidates directly. Please submit your application as soon as possible.
Terranet is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
About the company Terranet develops technology that goes beyond traditional anti-collision systems. Instead of analyzing entire image frames, our solution detects changes at the pixel level-making it faster, smarter, and more efficient. AI enhances object classification, improving precision when identifying and responding to potential obstacles. The result? Faster reactions and a safer traffic environment for everyone.
We are a Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market-listed company with offices in Lund and Gothenburg. Today, we are a team of around 23 employees-primarily engineers-who are passionate about technology and pioneering the future of urban mobility. https://terranet.se/
