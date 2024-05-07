Suzuki Garphyttan is looking for an Development Engineer
2024-05-07
WE ARE LOOKING FOR A DEVELOPMENT ENGINEER FOR A BETTER TOMORROW
GROW STRONGER WITH US!
We truly believe in the power of people.
With your contribution, we will continue to make our world-leading steel wire smarter, greener and stronger. In the welcoming and supportive atmosphere of our workplaces, we care for each other and everyone's safety. Kindness is the superpower that makes us share ideas and collaborate cross borders. It makes us dare to push the boundaries of what's possible. Whatever your role, you'll have many opportunities to explore, learn and develop with us. After all, as you grow, we grow stronger too.
We are expanding our development department and need more resources. With your contribution, we will continue to make our world-leading steel wire smarter, greener and stronger. In the welcoming and supportive atmosphere of our workplaces, we care about each other and everyone's safety.
ABOUT THE ROLE
In the role of development engineer, you will be a part of develop our new products that will lead us into the future. Your role will involve leading or actively participating in various developmental initiatives. You work closely with research and production towards our set goals and ensure that the products meet the requirements of our future customers.
ABOUT YOU
We are looking for a person with strong self-motivation and wants to work in a team. We would like to see that you are proactive and have the ability to collaborate. You have a technical background with a degree. You are motivated by completing tasks and You embrace challenges with a solution-oriented attitude and have an ability to see opportunities where others see obstacles. Your ability to think innovatively and push things forward, something that should be a source of motivation and personal development for you.
We expect you to be able to communicate effectively both orally and in writing in both Swedish and English. We also look positively on previous experience from the manufacturing industry.
ABOUT US
Suzuki Garphyttan creates innovative steel wire products for high-performance applications. We were founded over a century ago in the Swedish town of Garphyttan. Today we are a part of the Japanese Nippon Steel Corporation, a global company conducting environmentally licensed operations with manufacturing in Sweden, England, USA, Mexico and China. Together, we power a diverse range of industries with our products and services - and there are no limits to where our collaborative spirit will take us tomorrow.
We Care - Dare - Share
Together for a better tomorrow
Our values Care, Dare, Share exemplify how we work, think, and behave towards each other and our customers, and we are deeply committed to our vision - Together for A Better Tomorrow. Are you ready to join us?
APPLICATION
If this role resonates with you, don't hesitate to apply. We look forward to hearing from you!
If you have any questions regarding the role of development engineer, you are most welcome to contact our Product Development Manager, Peter Gillström, at Peter.gillstrom@sg-wire.com
. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact our HR Specialist, Rebecka Gising, at rebecka.gising@sg-wire.com
.
We work with ongoing selection and would therefore like you to send in your application as soon as possible, but no later than May 21. Please note that we only accept digital applications via our recruitment tool Varbi.
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/20". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Suzuki Garphyttan AB
(org.nr 556030-2886) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Sverige, Garphyttan, R&D Product Development Kontakt
Peter Gillström 0730801938 Jobbnummer
8662706