Sustainability Specialist within Supply Chain to Mips
2023-05-06
Mips specializes in helmet-based safety and is a world leader in this field. Mips consists of curious and dedicated people who work together to create a safer everyday life for others. They are constantly growing and are now seeking a Sustainability Specialist in Supply Chain with several years of experience working in Supply Chain.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Mips sells its products to helmet manufacturers who implement Mips technology in helmets that are then marketed to end-users. They work with several of the world's major helmet manufacturers in the sports helmet category but also sell the company's solutions to brands operating in the motorcycle and safety helmet categories.
They have their headquarters in Täby, where their unique testing facility is also located. Production is outsourced to several suppliers in China. In total, they currently have about 100 employees working in sales, research and development, production, and administration. Mips is a world leader in its field and aims to be an industry leader in sustainability as well. Mips works in accordance with the Paris Agreement, and their emission goals have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative ("SBTi").
In the role of Sustainability Specialist within Supply Chain, you will primarily work towards Mips' long-term sustainability goals, help design sub-goals, identify needs, create activities and projects, and implement and manage them. Climate reporting, as well as collecting, structuring, and analyzing data, are important parts of the role. In addition to sustainability, other related Supply Chain tasks will also be within the scope of the role.
You are offered
• An innovative company working on an international playing field.
• A great group of colleagues who are constantly on the move - maybe you want to work out in their gym, play tennis at the court located outside of the office, or go for a bike ride during lunch time?
• A challenging job at a high pace with a wide range of responsibilities.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
A selection of your job duties:
• Be responsible for driving Mips' sustainability work within the supply chain, which involves cross-functional work with a direct and indirect link to sustainability issues.
• Work on sustainability issues throughout the supply chain. For example, identify the need for and implement renewable energy at suppliers by developing incentive plans over longer time-horizons.
• Become an active member of the strategic sourcing work by evaluating suppliers' ability to meet Mips ambitious sustainability goals and training their strategic suppliers.
• Work with sustainability related to Mips' products, such as calculating and analyzing carbon emissions per product.
• Build, refine, and drive the work within Mips' Sustainability Roadmap together with the Product Development team.
• Together with Mips experts and suppliers, identify improvements within production for their existing products that can lead to a reduction in carbon emissions.
• Use Qlik to visualize and analyze large amounts of data.
• The position includes some travel (if conditions allow) to China and Europe.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A bachelor's degree in supply chain, Logistics, Economics or similar with 4-8 years of previous experience in the field
• 4+ years of experience working with sustainability issues related to emission reductions
• A strong passion for sustainability and a great desire to make a difference
• Excellent skills in Excel and experience in working with data analysis
• Fluent in English
It is meritorious if you:
• Have experience with ERP systems
• Have worked with/in production.
As a person, you are curious, driven, and hungry for knowledge! You like to get things done and thrive on juggling multiple tasks at once. You enjoy working in a social role with contacts all over the world. You are used to taking independent responsibility for your tasks and maintaining your engagement despite setbacks. If, like the team, you have a great interest in cycling, skiing, or similar activities, you will fit in very well and enjoy working here.
#
Information regarding the recruitment process:
• Phone interview with Academic Work
• In-depth interview with Academic Work
• Personality test + Problem-solving test
• Interviews with Mips
• Reference check + Decision
Other information
Start: As soon as possible
Work extent: Full-time
Location: Stockholm, Täby
