Sustainability Specialist to Envirotainer
2024-10-14
Envirotainer transports life-saving pharmaceuticals around the world with innovative temperature-controlled solutions.
Now, we are looking for a passionate Sustainability Specialist to drive meaningful change and contribute to the company's ambitious sustainability goals. If you are interested in becoming a part of Envirotainer's sustainability journey, we want to hear from you!
About the role
Sustainability Specialist is a new position at the head office in Stockholm/Sollentuna. You will report to and work closely with Head of Sustainability and Governance and be a part of the Finance team.
Key responsibilities:
Collaborate with colleagues in other functions and subsidiaries across the group to ensure high quality ESG reporting and other disclosures are aligned with sustainability standards, requirements and targets set.
Overseeing the sustainability reporting life cycle process from collecting data to report group sustainability performance including analyze, develop, follow-up and evaluate the outcomes.
Work with climate calculations, life cycle assessments, analysis and system development to ensure efficient sustainability and climate impact reporting.
Support, train and prepare the organization for the future. Use your sustainability knowledge to identify areas of importance. Develop and implement procedures where we can have positive impact and ensure that we meet sustainability regulatory requirements.
Collaborate with all relevant departments to support sustainability governance framework, risk identification and control environment.
Monitoring the space. The sustainability environment and regulations are changing rapidly. It is important that you like to keep you updated on the latest and on best practices.
Requirements and skills
To be successful in this role, we believe you have:
A relevant academic degree in sustainability, environmental science, engineering, business administration or equivalent education.
Knowledge of LCA (Life cycle assessment), GHG (Greenhouse gas protocol), CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive), EU Taxonomy or /and other relevant sustainability standards.
Relevant work experience within sustainability.
Proficiency in English, both written and verbal. It is a merit if you also have Swedish and German language skills.
Good collaboration and communication skills with the ability to influence and engage stakeholders.
A proactive as well as analytical mindset and well-developed structure skills.
Interested?
Envirotainer is partnering with 360 Rekrytering & Interim AB in this recruitment process. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact recruitment consultant Ulrika Lewander, 070-841 92 21 or ulrika.lewander@360rekrytering.se
. We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible at www.360rekrytering.se.
About Envirotainer
We protect life-saving pharmaceuticals with innovative precision solutions.
With 40 years leading the industry, the world's largest pharmaceutical companies trust us to deliver. We offer the widest choice of cold chain solutions and a range of shipment monitoring services, all backed by our extensive global network to get the products to where it needs to be, precisely when it needs to be there. From R&D all the way to commercial distribution, we deliver large quantities down to single patient samples. So, no matter what the pharma industry produces, we can ensure the safety and efficacy of medicines for every phase of the pharmaceutical life cycle. We are a company with high sustainability ambition with approved science-based targets (SBT).
Envirotainer was founded in Sweden in 1985. We have employees worldwide and sales representation in 20 countries, with the headquarter in Stockholm, Sweden. The company is owned by EQT. For more information, please visit www.envirotainer.com. Ersättning
