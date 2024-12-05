Sustainability Specialist
2024-12-05
Job Description
H&M Group Sustainability is spearheading the transformation towards a circular fashion industry with zero climate impact while ensuring fairness and equality within the company. We support our brands and key functions in identifying and addressing any negative impact for our business, colleagues, people, and the planet. Our goal is to enable people worldwide to express their individuality through fashion and design while making sustainable lifestyles exciting, accessible, and affordable for everyone.
We are now seeking a Sustainability Specialist for reporting within the Group Sustainability Governance Team. The role will focus on supporting our CSRD implementation and transformation journey to develop our future sustainability disclosure strategy and reporting process.
Does this sound like your next challenge? If so, continue reading.
In this role, you will support in the planning and execution of the sustainability sections of the Annual & Sustainability Report together with other central functions and stakeholders. You will also support in the development of a new sustainability reporting process to ensure compliance with the new reporting requirements that will live on in the organization. In addition, you will work with other local reports and disclosures of our sustainability achievements on our website, and you will collaborate closely with internal teams and key stakeholders in these areas.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
Sustainability Reporting:
Act as support to the Group Sustainability Reporting Lead to secure a timely delivery of the Annual & Sustainability Report.
Collaborate cross-functionally to ensure consistency and alignment of our reporting with internal stakeholders in Group Sustainability.
Support in the planning and implementation of a reporting process that secures compliance with relevant sustainability regulation such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) for our reporting going forward.
Disclosure strategy:
Act as our counterpart to Group Communication on sustainability-related disclosures or content on the website, in collaboration with responsible sustainability experts.
Support in the coordination of updating steering documents such as policies, processes and procedures to ensure they are up to date and in line with CSRD requirements and other upcoming sustainability legislations.
Support internal teams to secure compliance through additional or local mandatory sustainability reporting that might fall outside the Annual & Sustainability Report scope.
Identify opportunities to drive the development of the disclosure strategy, focusing on aligning business goals with environmental and social responsibility, and analyze market developments
Qualifications
We are looking for a sustainability specialist with a passion for supporting the integration of sustainability into business operations and with experience from sustainability reporting and assurance. You should be able to work in a high-paced environment, with a strategic mindset and ability to solve complex problems You have excellent analytical skills and communications skills, with the capability to effectively and clearly convey knowledge and insights about upcoming sustainability regulations and reporting requirements. You are motivated, detail oriented, and well-organized. This is an exciting opportunity to make a significant impact to a large multinational organization enter the new phase of sustainability reporting.
Bachelor's or master's degree in a relevant field, such as Finance, Law or Business
1-2 years of experience as a sustainability analyst, ideally from sustainability consulting or reporting
Proven ability to support in the delivery of complex projects and manage stakeholder expectations
Knowledge about and experience from working with sustainability regulations and reporting frameworks such as ESRS, CSRD and GRI
Experience as a consultant or auditor working with external sustainability reporting is beneficial
Proficiency in English, both spoken and written
Additional Information
This is a full-time role, based at the head-office in Marievik in Stockholm and you will report to the Sustainability Governance Manager at Group Sustainability.
If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English. We would like to receive your application at the latest by December 15th. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here.
