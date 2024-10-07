Sustainability data specialist/controller
2024-10-07
We are now looking for a Sustainability data specialist/controller to join our team at Hitachi Energy. In this role, you will be at the forefront of managing HVDC's global sustainability data. Your responsibilities will include developing comprehensive strategies, innovative tools, and efficient processes to enhance our sustainability efforts.
You will play a crucial role in analysing sustainability data, identifying key trends, and proposing ambitious yet achievable targets. Your insights will be instrumental in developing new solutions that drive our sustainability initiatives forward. Additionally, you will be responsible for creating and monitoring key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the success of our sustainability projects.
We are looking for a proactive individual who is passionate about sustainability and eager to make a significant impact. If you have a background in sustainability, data analysis, or project management, we would love to hear from you. We are dedicated to creating an inclusive environment where everyone can succeed and lead.
Your responsibilities
You will develop and implement a future proof data strategy for tools, systems, and organizations
Analyze sustainability data and performance for company targets and KPIs, as well as its impact on the business
You will co-ordinate and support sustainability data reporting for organizations and businesses
You will assist with LCA and data submission, evaluating scope 1, 2, and 3 data, and identifying areas for improvement. Digital development of supporting tools
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
You have bachelor's degree within sustainability or related degrees within the sustainability area
Prior work experience with ESG data reporting.
Relevant work experience in data & analytical
Prior work experience in analyzing scope 1, 2, and 3 data
Proficiency in English language, both written and spoken
What we offer
Collective agreement.
Flexible working time.
Health care and wellness allowance.
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally.
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase.
Various trainings and education supporting employee development.
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden.
Supplementary compensation for parental leave.
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks.
More benefits could be connected to this specific role.
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply for this position!
Recruiting Manager Mats Holmgren mats.holmgren@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Mats Holmgren mats.holmgren@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, + 46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Ingrid Schjelderup, ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com
