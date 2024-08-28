Sustainability Data & Reporting Specialist
2024-08-28
WHO YOU ARE
Ingka is committed to look at performance holistically using the Value Creation Goals. Through Ingka's performance management framework, we business steers towards these targets where analytics and data-driven decision making is fundamental.
We are looking for a purpose-led Sustainability Data & Reporting Specialist for our Sustainability Performance & Reporting Team, reporting to the Performance & Reporting Manager. You will be a key player in empowering our business to shape the agenda on how Ingka should reach its Sustainability Strategy in a fact-based way.
The ideal candidate for this role should possess outstanding data and analytics skills and have an enthusiasm for building efficiency in data processes through automation and digitalisation. Additionally, they have an eye for detail, and enjoy working in a high pace environment.
To be successful in this role, you have:
• Minimum 5 years of experience working as a business and/or data analyst in a global organisation or brand. Having worked with sustainability or hold an academic degree in the field is an advantage.
• Excellent skills in business intelligence systems, Microsoft Enterprise platform and relevant business intelligence solutions.
• Strong interpersonal and collaboration skills - you seek collaboration cross-functionally to reach the highest possible impact and build strong and trustful relationships on different levels in Ingka.
• Experience and knowledge of external reporting standards, especially the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, are beneficiary but not a requirement.
At IKEA, you are welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We do not care how you furnished your home. We are interested in you simply because you are you. Our different views, backgrounds, and personalities make us better understand our customers and lives at home. Perhaps your unique take on something could lead to a great idea that creates a better everyday life for the many people.
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
As a Sustainability Data & Reporting Specialist, your responsibility is to govern data, conduct analytics and set up efficient consolidation processes and tools for internal and external reporting. You will be playing a key role in providing insights into the goal-setting process and decision making.
Your responsibilities will include:
• Building the data and analytic capabilities to enable the business to steer towards the Sustainability Strategy on Ingka level, as well as functional (Retail, Centres, Ingka Investment) and topic specific (Healthy
& Sustainable Living, Circular, Climate, Nature, Fair & Equal).
• Ensure data stewardship by overseeing data collection process, implement quality controls, and documentation of definitions and metrics scope.
• Act as subject matter expertise over the calculation methodologies of our metrics and ensure it follows internal and external standards (e.g. GHG protocol).
• With your personality and data expertise, you will create real impacts in our business and enable us to reach even higher heights in our sustainability agenda and business integration.
This role is a permanent position based in Malmö, Sweden. In this recruitment, there is no relocation support provided by IKEA.
TOGETHER AS A TEAM
At the heart of our business are people. We look after each other and we work through questions and challenges together. As part of Group Sustainability, our purpose is to enable Ingka Group to transform into a resilient and people and planet-positive business by 2030 by providing strategic direction and facilitating the integration of sustainability leadership across the organisation.
QUESTIONS AND SUPPORT? LET'S CONNECT!
We will make sure to allocate a lot of time for questions about the role during the interview part of the process. In case you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact the Recruiter Victoria Stanton via email at victoria.stanton@ingka.com
.
Pleas send us your application (CV and cover letter) in English no later than 10th September 2024
We will be interviewing continuously and are looking forward to hearing from you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-10
E-post: victoria.stanton@ingka.com
