Sustainability Analyst - LCA
2024-06-07
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Sustainability Analyst -LCA
As our Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) Analyst, you will play a key role in developing H2 Green Steel's Product Carbon Footprint models (PCFs) and LCAs for our current and future hydrogen, iron, and steel products based on our customer needs. As part of our Sustainability & Corporate Affairs team, you will contribute with expertise in environmental sustainability, using data-driven and analytical approaches to address all aspects of environmental impact.
Initially, you will be responsible for developing and managing our PCF models for H2 Green Steels product portfolio, in collaboration with internal and external stakeholders. Furthermore, you will play a key role in developing our LCA capability to support existing and emerging projects. An important part of the role will be to collect and interpret data, perform in-depth analysis based on the results and present findings.
As a member of the sustainability team, you will also participate in initiatives and projects initiated by the team to drive H2 Green Steel's sustainability agenda and deliver on our promises, as well as providing guidance and expertise to other teams across the company. This role offers a unique opportunity to join a company with no legacy; where you will have the possibility to shape the future of environmental modelling.
You will report to our Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer but will work especially close to our team focusing on corporate sustainability. You will engage cross-functionally with key stakeholders to ensure sustainability is integrated into all key processes.
Responsibilities:
Set up, manage, and develop LCAs and PCF models for current and future hydrogen, iron, and steel products.
Provide the organization with expertise and guidance in environmental sustainability for our Boden project and other emerging projects.
Participate in selected and prioritized sustainability related projects, for instance related to customer experience.
Compile data, perform in-depth analysis and effectively present findings to support decision-making.
Qualifications:
M.Sc. in relevant field such as Sustainability, Environmental Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Energy Engineering or similar.
Minimum 2 years of relevant work experience within the field of Life Cycle Assessment, preferably in industrial applications.
Strong analytical skills with deep understanding within the key elements of Life Cycle Assessments and Product Carbon Footprint modelling.
Familiarity with relevant standards such as ISO 14040, ISO 14044, ISO 14067, GHG Protocol and EN 15804.
Proficient in relevant LCA softwares and LCA databases, MS Office suite and a general ability to use digital tools. Demonstrable experience in programming languages such as python is a plus but not required.
Ability to communicate and present results clearly and effectively.
Excellent skills in written and spoken English; knowledge of Swedish is an advantage.
Comfortable dealing with ambiguity, with a passion to learn and grow.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
