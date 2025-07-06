Sushi Chefs Wanted
2025-07-06
About the Job
We are currently looking for 1-2 sushi chefs to join our team in Jönköping. The ideal candidates should have previous experience working with sushi, be responsible, and enjoy working both independently and as part of a team. We value precision, a positive attitude, and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
Job Responsibilities:
Preparing and making sushi dishes
Handling and storing ingredients properly
Maintaining hygiene and cleanliness in the kitchen
Contributing to a positive team atmosphere
Qualifications:
Experience with sushi preparation is a strong plus
Good teamwork skills
Independent and adaptable
Basic knowledge of Swedish or English
Employment Details:
Full-time position
Permanent employment with an initial trial period
Start date: As agreed
Salary: Negotiable
Accommodation:
We can help arrange an apartment if needed. The rent is paid by the employee.
How to Apply:
Send your application to ashor@sushiheroes.se
Interviews are held continuously - we look forward to hearing from you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-05
