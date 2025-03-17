Support Engineer Kddi Spherience (iot)
Summary:
We are seeking highly motivated and customer focused Support engineers to join our growing global Operations team. As a Support Engineer, you will be responsible for providing technical assistance and troubleshooting support to our clients (B2B) and internal teams. We are looking for both Senior and Junior Support Engineers. The "ideal candidate" will have a strong background in telecommunications and IoT solutions, excellent problem-solving abilities, and a passion for delivering exceptional customer service OR be in the beginning of his/her journey to become exactly this.
About KDDI:
We are a global Top 10 telecommunications pioneer and a Global Fortune 500 company providing our international customer base with data centers, networks, content delivery, system integration, and more around the world. We connect several of the world's largest Automotive brands around the globe. Our industry-leading Telehouse data center provides colocation at over 40 sites in 23 cities in 12 countries/territories including London, New York, Frankfurt and Shanghai. Leveraging our strengths as a telecom provider, we leverage our IT and telecom network knowledge to provide a stress-free environment for our customers.
Responsibilities:
• Provide technical support and assistance to customers experiencing issues with products and services, including voice, data, and networking solutions.
• Perform incident handling in accordance with Incident Management procedures.
• Monitor, diagnose and troubleshoot complex technical problems related to network infrastructure.
• Troubleshoot in Operational Support Tools and other available means.
• Communicate effectively with customers to gather information about issues and provide timely updates on the status of support tickets.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including sales, engineering, and product development, to resolve customer issues and ensure timely resolution.
• Document support activities, including troubleshooting steps, solutions, and customer interactions, in a clear and concise manner.
• Develop and maintain knowledge base articles, technical documentation, and training materials to support customer self-service and internal knowledge sharing.
• Participate in 24/7/365 rotations.
• Stay up-to-date with the latest telecommunications technologies, industry trends, and best practices to continuously improve technical skills and knowledge.
• Identify opportunities for process improvement and contribute to the development of tools and resources to enhance support efficiency and effectiveness.
• Foster positive relationships with customers by providing proactive communication, personalized support, and timely resolution of issues.
• Senior role: Mentor and coach junior support engineers by providing guidance and mentorship on technical troubleshooting and customer service best practices.
• Deliver training sessions for new staff members on core technical skills, product knowledge, and troubleshooting procedures relevant to the support role.
Knowledge and Skills:
Technical Skills:
• Senior role: In-depth knowledge of Wireless, Cellular 4G/5G, eSIM, Packet Core and IP technologies.
• Junior role: Knowledge of Wireless, Cellular 4G/5G, and IP technologies.
• Solid understanding of IoT services is preferred.
• Good Linux Foundation
• Familiar with Wireshark or similar analysis tools
• Basic understanding of Cloud and Virtualization technologies would be beneficial.
Operational Skills:
• Strong understanding of ITIL/ITSM principles and best practices.
Soft Skills:
• Excellent written and oral communication skill
• Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced and ambiguous environment with strong judgment.
• Proven people, problem-solving, innovation, analysis, collaboration, and escalation management skills.
• Proactive approach to problem-solving, including gap analysis and implementation of corrective action plans.
Requirements:
• Bachelor's degree in engineering, information technology, data communications, telecommunications, computer science, or a related field, or equivalent education and work experience.
• At least 3 years of experience in technical support services.
• Proven experience in a technical support role preferably within the telecommunications and IoT industry.
• Senior role: Proven experience in a technical support role within the telecommunications and IoT industry, with a strong understanding of network topologies, connectivity, networking protocols, and telecommunications standards.
• Proficiency in troubleshooting techniques and tools
• Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, can explain technical concepts to non-technical audiences.
• Strong problem-solving and analytical skills, with the ability to systematically analyze complex issues and identify root causes.
• Customer-focused mindset with a dedication to delivering high-quality support and exceeding customer expectations.
• Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment, managing multiple priorities and adapting to changing requirements.
About you as an individual:
We're seeking someone who not only possesses the right skills but also aligns with our vibrant culture. We want to hear your story-what drives you, what excites you, and how your experiences have shaped who you are today. Your personality is as important as your qualifications because we believe that work should be as enjoyable as it is fulfilling.
Join Us:
Joining KDDI operations team as a Support Engineer offers an exciting opportunity to work with cutting-edge IoT and telecommunications technology and contribute to the success of our customers. If you are a motivated and experienced professional with a passion for delivering exceptional customer support, we encourage you to apply for this position.
Field of business:
Telecommunication
Employment type:
Full time (40 hrs/week)
