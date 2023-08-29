Support Engineer
We develop and manufacture turnkey energy storage solutions, based on lithium-ion battery technology. Our goal is to engineer technology that both stores and optimizes energy as we shift towards more efficient energy usage and renewable energy sources on a global scale. You'll have the opportunity to work with exceptional engineers, scientists, developers and more to pave the way for the next big leap in the energy industry through our battery energy storage and optimization systems.
About the job
At Polarium, we're pioneers in advanced energy solutions, offering a diverse range of battery energy storage systems and energy optimization technologies. Our energy optimization systems are accompanied by innovative energy-as-a-service offerings, which involve handling substantial data streams. To enhance our operations, we're establishing an Energy Operation Center (EOC) focused on overseeing and managing our Energy Optimization customer systems. We're seeking a dedicated Support Engineer to join our team.
This is a permanent, full-time position based at Polarium HQ in Stockholm.
Responsibilities:
As a Support Engineer in the Energy Operation Center, you'll play a pivotal role in ensuring the optimal performance of our customers' systems. Your responsibilities will include:
• Monitoring and analyzing data streams from energy optimization systems.
• Formulating proactive and reactive measures to address potential issues promptly.
• Supervising the execution of ancillary services to ensure seamless operations.
• Collaborating closely with our Research and Development (R&D) department to comprehend EOC software and its setup.
• Proposing enhancements to the software for continuous improvement.
• Working closely with the technical support and software development teams to effectively operate the EOC.
Requirements:
To excel in this role, you should possess the following qualifications and skills:
• A Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Energy, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
• Practical experience with cloud-based service delivery platforms, including Software as a Service (SaaS).
• Interest in and understanding of electrical systems.
• Previous experience in a technical support capacity, resolving customer issues.
• Familiarity with the Swedish ancillary service market is a plus.
• Strong analytical prowess and problem-solving skills.
• Exceptional attention to detail.
• Self-motivated with the ability to work independently.
• Excellent communication skills suitable for engaging with all levels of the organization.
We offer
• Generous bonus system
• Maximized wellness contribution
• Five extra flexibility days
• Pension and health insurance
Kindly submit your application through the provided apply button in the advertisement on our careers page, as we are unable to accept any applications via email in compliance with the GDPR regulations.
At Polarium, creating change in the energy industry starts with our team. We believe a diverse workplace brings creativity, innovation and better represents our customers, and the many communities they serve, around the world. A positive work-life balance is what supercharges our teamwork and a sustainable personal journey throughout our careers.
Since Polarium launched in 2015, we've been on a mission to redesign the energy industry. We're unlocking the massive potential of energy storage systems through our wide range of intelligent and digital services. Our passion for solving challenges is what drives our next generation of premium energy storage products in use on all continents and in all climate zones. Today, we power businesses, optimize energy usage, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions to create a cleaner future in energy.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-15
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Polarium Energy Solutions AB
(org.nr 556986-5461), http://www.polarium.com Arbetsplats
Polarium Kontakt
Jenny Laurell jenny.laurell@polarium.com
8068607