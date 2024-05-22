Manager for our new section Project- and System Management
2024-05-22
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
Naval Combat Systems, unit Customer Support, is growing and we are now looking for a new manager to one of our sections with project- and system managers. The new section is an important step in dealing with our current and future growth challenge.
This is an opportunity for you who wants to develop as a leader and person through varied and challenging tasks. Your section consists of about 15-20 direct reports and your main responsibility will be to develop key personnel for project- and system managerial positions. You will report to Head of Customer Support and become a part of Customer Supports Management Team.
As a line manager for Project- and System management you will:
* Be responsible for cost centre budget and result
* Overall responsibility for growth and development of our leaders
* Act as a contract/project owner in existing contracts
* Help and coach your personnel to execute projects, ensuring that we deliver the projects in time, to the right cost and quality
* Be responsible for provisioning of resources to bids and contracts
* Develop our capability, processes, way of working and people to enable delivery excellence and growth
Your profile
We are looking for a person who has experience as a senior project manager from large development projects, or a senior line manager. You have a strong business and technical knowledge and are driven by developing and building competence in those areas.
Vital aspects for ways of working are full transparency, problem solving focus, good communication throughout the whole organisation and establishing an open trustful atmosphere. To be successful in this role, you are a team player with good judgement and drive, you are good at collaborating, you lead by example, have empathy for other people and are not afraid to help out where needed.
Required skills:
* A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Computer Science or a related technical field, or equivalent work experience
* You are experienced in customer project execution and have good knowledge of the entire project life cycle
* You have experience of steering groups and know what it takes to steer and follow up large projects (50MSEK à 500MSEK)
* Good communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written
Desired skills:
* Experience from defence (operative, governmental or industry)
* Experience from combat systems and/or command and control systems for the naval or land domain
* Well-developed commercial acumen, with sound understanding of hardware, software and systems engineering
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
