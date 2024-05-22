Three post-doc positions on the techno- economics of deep GHG emission cuts
2024-05-22
The Division of Energy Technology is offering three exciting research positions focused on achieving deep GHG emission cuts along industrial value chains. These positions will address critical topics related to climate change mitigation and sustainable energy systems. At the Divison of Energy Technology we strive to identify resource-efficient and competitive technologies, as well as sustainable transformations pathways for the energy, transportation and heavy industry sectors. We combine practical research in energy conversion processes with a systems level approach, and participate in many national and international projects.
Project description
The three positions concern:
Position 1: Emission Cuts in Building and Construction
• Analysis of emission reduction opportunities within the value chains of the building and construction sector.
• Development of material flow analysis techniques specific to this industry.
Position 2: Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) Technologies (as part of an EU funded project)
• Investigation of technologies and measures for achieving negative carbon dioxide emissions and associated policies.
• Assessment of supporting infrastructure requirements for Bioenergy Carbon Capture and Storage (bio-CCS) and Direct Air Capture (DAC).
Position 3: Techno-Economic Energy Systems Modeling
• Analyze technologies and policies that can realistically expand Sweden's low-carbon electricity supply while ensuring economic competitiveness.
• Further development of existing mathematical models to include socio-technical and institutional drivers and barriers.
These positions will be part of a collaborative team comprising senior researchers, postdocs, and PhD students. Together, we aim to identify sustainable pathways for our energy future. The work will contribute to meeting emission reduction targets outlined in the Paris Agreement. In your application, indicate which of the three positions you are applying for.
Information about the Department
The Division of Energy Technology is part of The Department of Space, Earth and Environment (SEE). SEE is an international, outward-looking department in which research is driven by curiosity and challenges. We contribute to realising Chalmers' vision of a sustainable future by building long-term sustainable solutions based on knowledge and technology in our fields.
SEE has a unique mix of expertise that permits collaboration between our various research fields. Our vision is to have a leading position when it comes to identifying and meeting big, relevant challenges in sustainability, energy, Earth sciences and space science by providing society with the foremost experts, state-of-the-art knowledge and innovative solutions. This vision permeates all of the department's research, education and utilisation, which are characterised by excellence and based on a solid scientific foundation.
Major responsibilities
Your main responsibility as a postdoc is to pursue your own research as part of the research group. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing. You are also expected to take part in co-writing research proposals. Furthermore, we offer the opportunity to develop your pedagogical skills by undertaking formal pedagogical development courses and partcipating in teaching at the BSc and Msc levels as well as supervising master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent. Another important aspect involves collaboration within academia and with society at large. The position is meritorious for future research duties within academia as well as industry/the public sector.
Qualifications
• A doctoral degree in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Environmental science, Civil Engineering, Engineering Physics, Chemical Engineering or equivalent awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
• The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
• You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
A PhD with focus on energy systems analysis, applied optimization, or industrial process analysis is meritorious.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two/three years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
