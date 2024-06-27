Supply Chain Project Coodinator
About the role:
In collaboration with our partner, an innovative actor within the global automotive industry, we are looking for a Supply Chain Project Coordinator. You will report to the Global Program Manager and work with developing processes and flows, as well as coordination in/outbound logistics from the Supply Chain Management organization. Partly you will act as project coordinator, managing time planning and logistic initiatives from the project organization in close collaboration with product development, purchasing and manufacturing engineering teams.
Main responsibilities
Coordinate Supply Chain activites across multiple departments
Work to improve time management on a global scale - mainly with Asian markets and production plants
Support with ad-hoc logistical challenges requiring analytical skill or project management capabilities
Improve operating procedures and processes. Create new ones where needed
Qualifications:
Bachelor degree in logistics
Minimum 3 years of experience in a logistic/project management role
Excellent skills in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
You need to have the ability to work with multiple discipline projects and demonstrate high project management and supervision skills. You should also have good organizational, time management and decision-making skills. This is a fast-paced environment operating as a start-up even though the company is well-established. This means that you need to be adaptable and flexible, as the environment is dynamic and constantly changing. Innovation and creativity are essential, allowing you to propose new ideas and solve problems creatively. A willingness to learn, and strong communication skills will drive your success.
Additional information:
This is a consultant assignment where you will be employed by OIO and work as a consultant at the client company. The assigment will run for at least 1,5 years.
Extent: Full time - office hours
Start: August 2024
Contact: Dino Segetalo
Location: Gothenburg
Remember to submit your application promptly as we conduct ongoing candidate selection, and the advertisement may be closed before the position is filled if we have progressed to the selection and interview phase.
About OIO:
Our passion is to help you find the right role and workplace. At the same time, we are aware of the fact that you are picky and choose carefully before taking your next career step, we would do the same. That is why we are dedicated in making sure we get to know you and your ambitions during the recruitment process. We believe that people in the right place have a greater chance of reaching their full potential. Through fair, uncomplicated employment conditions and a present leadership, we strive to help you grow professionally. In this way, we aim to become an obvious career partner for you. We are as picky as you are. Ersättning
