Supply Chain Manager | Cooking & Eating

In Range, we put the product in the center in everything we do. We are looking for you, who love working with IKEA products, are passionate about home furnishing and business and want to contribute to solving real needs and dreams in people's homes.
We are now looking for a Supply Chain Manager to join us in Range Area Cooking & Eating, who is committed and curious to develop our business & people.
RA Cooking & Eating (HFB 14 &15) has a large share of IKEA's Sales and stands for 20% of IKEA sold quantities. Our goal is to support the many people in their everyday cooking and eating - by offering a wide range of affordable products designed to make it easy to cook healthy meals and enjoy them together.
In our RA we are a diverse group of down-to-earth, straightforward people with a passion for home furnishing and cooking & eating. We come from all over the world, but we share an inspiring vision: "to create a better everyday life for the many people". Everything we do is based on a spirit of togetherness and enthusiasm, and now we are looking for someone who shares our positive attitude and values.
Job Description
Your assignment in the Range Area will be to lead and develop the Demand Planning and Sourcing function. You will lead the sourcing and supply agenda from a Range Area perspective through close collaboration with key supply stakeholders.
Together with the Range Area management team, you will lead the creation of the HFB plan through a collaboration across teams both internally and externally. You will ensure that opportunities and limitations from a supply chain perspective are integrated in the Range plan and that improvements and cost out agendas are reflected in the portfolio.
You will get the opportunity to work with many materials, categories and stakeholders. You will be responsible for the alignment and overview of the supply chain activities, such as deployment of platforms, material and sustainability agendas e.g. ensuring that 'Material direction' is being deployed in the Range Area. You will from a Range Area perspective establish long term agreed actions with relevant Supply chain stakeholders.
You will be part of the Range Area management team, and report to Range Area manager Olga Vytuleva Giovinazzi.
This is a permanent position based in Älmhult. We believe that being present and working closely with the team in our workplace the majority of the time is important - both for collaboration and for building strong relationships
Qualifications
We believe that you:
Have several years of broad supply chain experience and proven experience of leading business and people successfully,
Can lead business topics with a holistic view and with both customer and supplier in mind,
Have analytical mind, good value chain understanding, good at finding solutions and the ability to work both strategically and on operational/tactical level,
Are a strong communicator and have a good sense of how to create business opportunities,
Can build trustful relationships in teams, and with partners and stakeholders,
You have a desire to constantly develop yourself and your team and you are a good example of IKEA culture and values.
You are result oriented, you make things happen together with your team and partners!
You are forward leaning, solution oriented, and you are comfortable exploring and not having all the answers. Leading with trust and giving space for people to take own initiatives comes naturally to you. At the same time, you can give clarity, direction and you are confident taking both easy and challenging decisions.
Additional information
Does this sound like your next step?
We look forward to receiving your application latest by 11 June, 2025.
Please send your CV and a short answer to following questions
What do you believe will be your biggest contribution and impact in this role?
What values and strengths will come through in your leadership?
Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidate. We encourage you to send us your application today. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-11
