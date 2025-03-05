Supply Chain Coordinator needed
Do you have a university degree (B.Sc.) in logistics, supply chain, or equivalent experience? Are you motivated by working in a fast-paced, dynamic team facing challenges optimistically? Do you also have strong social skills and a collaborative mindset? Then we might have the opportunity just for you!
About the position
We are looking for a Supply Chain Coordinator for our client, a major player in the automotive industry. As a member of the Parts Supply & Logistics team, you will be part of a global supply and production team that ensures that the cars manufactured meet their customers' highest expectations. This position is located in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
The logistics function is responsible for the availability of spare parts to the clients' markets worldwide. The responsibility covers the entire material flow from supplier to customer. As a Supply Chain Coordinator, you are responsible for a specific range of spare parts and accessories. Your mission is to ensure service levels and manage tied-up capital based on set goals and conditions. You will also be responsible for supplier development.
Main responsibilities:
Responsible for a specific range of accessories
Ensure service levels based on calculations
Work on continuous improvements of internal processes
Secure logistical input and capacity from suppliers
Develop and maintain supplier relationships
Your characteristics
We are looking for someone with strong communication and presentation skills who is structured and self-driven. You thrive in a dynamic environment, bringing both creativity and flexibility to your work. With an analytical mindset, you can plan and organize effectively while maintaining a customer-oriented approach. Strong social skills and a collaborative mindset are essential, as well as the ability to build networks and foster relationships. If you are outgoing, positive, and enjoy working in a team, we would love to hear from you!
Are you the one we are looking for? Please send us your application in English as soon as possible!
Qualifications:
University degree (B.Sc.) in logistics, supply chain, or equivalent experience
B driver's license required
Fluent in English and Swedish, both spoken and written (additional languages are a plus)
Meritorious:
Knowledge and experience in LEAN Manufacturing
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2026-04-01. Start 2025-04-01.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35122 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
