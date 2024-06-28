Supply Chain Assistant Oncopeptides Stockholm
TNG Group AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla logistikjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TNG Group AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you fluent in Spanish with experience from the pharmaceutical industry? You might be Oncopeptides new Supply Chain Assistant!
As a Supply Chain Assistant in the logistics department, you will have an important role where you will handle administrative tasks with a focus on handling reimbursement claims in various markets. A significant part of your role will involve speaking with Spanish pharmacies to address questions regarding return management and reimbursements.Do you want to be part of an entrepreneurial and innovative company in the pharmaceutical industry? Don't hesitate to submit your application today!
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
At Oncopeptides in central Stockholm, you are offered an educational and developmental role. Oncopeptides is science-driven, entrepreneurial, and committed to introducing new medicines for patients with diseases where there are clearly unmet needs. It 's a values-driven culture and an inclusive organization that welcomes people with different backgrounds and perspectives. You will gain valuable insight and knowledge about the pharmaceutical industry while expanding your professional network with both external and internal contacts.
Your Responsibilities
* Administer reimbursement claims in various markets.
* Return management and communication with Spanish pharmacies.
* Match orders to deliveries and invoices.
* Track deliveries, shipments, invoices, etc.
* Arrange transports, prepare proforma invoices.
* Supply Planning tasks.
The Bigger Picture
Oncopeptides consists of around 80 coworkers in total and have their headquarters in central Stockholm, and also a modern facility for preclinical drug development in Solna. In this role, you will report to the Head of Global Supply.
This is a recruitment for a permanent position with a 6-month probationary period.
Our Expectations
To ensure that you thrive and succeed in the role of Supply Chain Assistant, we believe that:
* You are trained in GDP (General Distribution Practice) and have worked in a GDP environment for a couple of years
* You have experience in either creating, approving and/or tracking invoices.
* You speak fluent Spanish and are an effective communicator in English.
* You have a sharp eye for details and are adept at remedying deficiencies in paperwork that crosses your desk with the minimum fuss.
* You are a planner and can, using tracking tools, analyse stock movements and communicate risks to safety stocks.
* You enjoy building excel reports with data that comes from different sources, languages and formats.
* You find that building relationships with your contacts comes naturally to you.
If you have previous experience working in, for example, hospital pharmacies or pharmaceutical wholesalers or the Supply department of a MAH (marketing authorisation holder), it is, of course, an advantage, as is previous experience in ordering transports within the EU or otherwise managing incoming and outgoing transports. Maybe you are also trained in the transport of dangerous goods?
As a person, you are thorough and structured. You enjoy administrative tasks and have an eye for detail. You like to unravel and find solutions. Having many points of contact is something that energizes you.
Interested?
The recruitment is administered by TNG Tech, specialists in unbiased and scientific recruitment, staffing and interim solutions within Engineering, Supply Chain Management and Production. We're excited to see your application with either a CV or LinkedIn profile - no need for a cover letter - just use our straightforward application form. Please note that we can not accept any applications by e-mail. However, you are always welcome to contact the recruiter with questions. After the application has been submitted, we will both anonymize your personal data, and invite you to do some of our recruitment tests, before making an initial assessment. Of course, we'll give you more details about each step when the time comes. As soon as you submit your application, you can track it in real-time on our website. Keep in mind that we're reviewing applications continuously, so the position might be filled before the final application date. Let's stay in touch! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tng Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/ Arbetsplats
TNG Group AB Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult och konsultansvarig
Cecilia Lennér cecilia.lenner@tng.se 0736790621 Jobbnummer
8775965