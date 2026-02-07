Supply Chain Analytics & Planning Specialist
Avaron AB / Logistikjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla logistikjobb i Eskilstuna
2026-02-07
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Eskilstuna
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
, Arboga
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Supply Chain Analytics & Planning Specialist to support a global service supply chain focused on ensuring high spare-parts availability worldwide. You will join a team in the automotive industry undergoing a major digital transformation, where planning, performance follow-up, and data-driven improvements are central to daily work.
The role combines hands-on operational planning with opportunities to contribute to automation, advanced analytics, and new digital ways of working.
Job DescriptionOwn and execute operational planning for selected Distribution Centers
Monitor supply chain performance, identify deviations, and drive corrective actions
Collaborate with Distribution Centers and global business stakeholders
Lead and contribute to continuous improvement initiatives across the supply chain
Support the digital journey through data, automation, and advanced analytics
Explore and evaluate new technologies such as machine learning and cloud-native planning solutions
RequirementsUniversity degree in Engineering, Logistics, Computer Science, Statistics, or similar
Strong analytical skills with a data-driven mindset
Experience or strong interest in supply chain and inventory management
Curiosity for digital technologies and new ways of working
Experience or interest in Python, Java, and SQL (preferably in cloud environments)
Experience or interest in Azure, DevOps, and Agile methods
Experience or interest in AI / Machine Learning
Nice to haveExperience working in cross-functional, international environments and across organizational boundaries
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7190334-1830256". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Eskilstuna Järnvägsstation (visa karta
)
632 20 ESKILSTUNA Jobbnummer
9729486