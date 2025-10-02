Supplier Quality Assurance Specialist
2025-10-02
We are looking for a Supplier Quality Assurance (SQA) Specialist to join our team. In this role, you will coordinate and drive supplier-related quality activities, ensure corrective actions are taken, and work closely with both internal teams and external suppliers across Europe. This position offers the chance to contribute to continuous improvement, build strong relationships, and support reliable, high-quality deliveries.
Responsibilities
Coordinate and drive activities to secure timely actions through all phases of supplier deviations (register, analyze, correct, implement, follow-up).
Ensure suppliers perform accurate Root Cause Analysis and implement preventive actions.
Analyze supplier-related quality data to validate corrective measures and detect recurring deviations.
Prepare reports and statistics for recurring meetings such as Supplier Performance Reviews and Q-gates.
Support continuous improvement by developing processes and driving supplier development, including travel within Sweden and Europe.
Qualifications
3-5 years of experience in production, procurement, quality, or related fields.
Good analytical, structured, and problem-solving skills with a continuous improvement mindset.
Great communication and relationship-building skills, fluent in Swedish and English.
Experience working with suppliers and knowledge of quality processes; SAP experience is an advantage.
Positive, collaborative, and proactive personality with the ability to manage multiple stakeholders.
Additional Information
Some of our clients require you to undergo and be approved according to current security regulations. Certain positions may also require specific citizenship.
About Astek Sweden
Astek is driven by curiosity and a passion for what technology can make possible. That spirit fuels everything we do, our commitment to innovation and product development, the long-term customer partnerships we build, and the value we create in every assignment, every day. We were founded in 1991, are part of the global Astek Group, and today collaborate with leading industrial players from our offices in Mölndal, Stockholm, and Linköping with over 160 colleagues in Sweden. We're also Great Place to Work certified and committed to being 100% climate neutral.
What We Offer
An inspiring workplace where technology and creativity meet.
Opportunities to collaborate with leading industry players on challenging projects (mechanical design, project management, electronics, and software).
Professional development and clear growth paths, with external training aligned to your development plan.
A supportive, fun, and inclusive culture where your ideas are valued and teams win together.
Great benefits, including a 5,000 SEK annual wellness allowance.
We encourage engineers from all backgrounds, genders, and life situations to apply.
Want to Be Part of Our Team?
We warmly welcome your application! Recruitment is ongoing, don't hesitate to apply. Feel free to reach out if you have any questions.
Recruitment Contact Daniella Hernandez Email: daniella.hernandez@astek.net
