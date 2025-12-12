Supplier Partnership Manager at Kognic

Kognic helps car manufacturers & suppliers develop self-driving vehicles. Our software merges and visualizes sensor data from vehicles that is analyzed and labeled by people, turning raw data into valuable input for autonomous machines. We are on an exciting path towards profitability and are actively building marketing momentum as we achieve product-market-distribution fit across our target markets. That's why we need you!
The RoleAs our Supplier Partnership Manager, you will own and develop Kognic's global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) partnerships, ensuring partners deliver reliable, scalable, and high-quality operations. You will lead supplier governance, from evaluating new partners to driving ongoing performance, compliance, and improvement. A key part of the role includes forecasting supplier workforce needs, supporting project resource allocation, and collaborating with the Team Lead of the Quality Managers to scale capacity based on Kognics' project pipeline.
This role is highly collaborative, sitting at the intersection of operations, supplier strategy & compliance, which means that you will work closely with many internal stakeholders, as well as external parties. The role will include trips to visit our BPOs around the globe at least 2 times per year.
We are looking for you!You will be successful in this role if you are excited about:
Building and maintaining strategic BPO partnerships
Leading governance routines and driving continuous performance improvement
Proactively managing risks, compliance, capacity scaling and ethical standards across suppliers
Significantly influence how Kognic scales global delivery capacity
We think you tick most of the following boxes:
Bachelor's degree (Business, Operations, or similar)
5+ years in operation/supplier-management (BPO, outsourcing or similar)
Strong analytical and communication skills, with the ability to identify risks
Experience with commercial discussions (contracts, SLAs, price negotiations)
Why Kognic?
We are in it to win, and have a lot of fun while doing it! To be part of Kognic is to be part of a purpose-driven company with strong values where we, together, create what Kognic will be tomorrow. Besides working with around 100 talented and humble people from many different nationalities, in a fun and creative environment, we also have many other great benefits!
Working in the exciting field of AI and playing an important part in the world's next great technological leap
A hybrid work model and an employer that prioritises life-work balance
Lots of team and office events, parental pay, salary exchange, excellent health benefits, order your computer, place your pension, to name a few
From our early days as a pure start-up to our current life as a scale-up, we work in a dynamic environment, which means that every day might be different from the next, but that is exactly how we want it. Kognicians all have a strong desire to explore uncharted territory and a willingness to constantly be learning.
Join us!We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible, as we select and conduct interviews continuously. We do not require a cover letter, but ask you to share your resume and answer a couple of questions in the application. Due to the upcoming holidays, you can expect to receive an update on your application in mid-January.
You are more than welcome to visit our career website to learn more about our recruitment process. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact our Hiring Manager, Amna Hamza (Amna.hamza@kognic.com
).
About KognicKognic was conceived in the curious minds of Daniel Langkilde and Oscar Petersson, two engineering students, who dared to dream big and help machines make sense of our messy, chaotic, and unstructured world. Kognic's pioneering dataset management solution helps companies accelerate the development of high-performing and trusted AI products, focusing on bringing the most advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) to market. Ersättning
