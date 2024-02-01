Summer job Scania- Purchasing
Are you a driven and analytical college or university student who sees your future in purchasing and supply chain management? Join us at Scania for a dynamic summer internship where you'll gain hands-on experience and make meaningful contributions to our purchasing department!
Scania Global Purchasing is responsible for purchasing products and services for all Scania units in the world. Our main task involves creating strategic plans and activities to improve quality, delivery precision, and total cost for our products and services. We have many contacts at several different levels both internally and externally all over the world.
Do you recognize yourself when reading the following competencies?
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to analyze data and draw meaningful insights.
Service-minded and easily adaptable to new conditions, with a customer-focused mindset.
Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and other relevant software applications.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team, with a proactive approach to learning and taking on new challenges.
Why Scania's Purchasing Department?
Global Impact: Contribute to the procurement process of high-quality materials and services that are essential to Scania's global operations.
Professional Development: Gain valuable insight into purchasing strategies, negotiation techniques, and supply chain management practices.
Mentorship: Learn from experienced professionals who are dedicated to helping you develop your skills and reach your full potential.
Networking Opportunities: Build connections with industry experts and suppliers while working on strategic projects that directly impact Scania's success. You also get the opportunity to make valuable contacts and find references for future thesis work.
Application:
Don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable experience and contribute to Scania's success in sourcing the best materials and services from around the world! Apply now and embark on a rewarding journey with us. We look forward to welcoming you to our team!
Please note that you must fill in "Any Scania Group recruiter worldwide"
when you apply for this position to be visible to all managers who hire summer workers!
The Recruitment is ongoing. A background check might be conducted for this position.
Our summer job period spans from June 3rd - September 1st (w23-35).
Non-EU citizens are required to have a residence permit in Sweden or a student visa for Sweden.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-10
