Summer job - Nouryon Gothenburg
Nouryon Functional Chemicals AB / Kundservicejobb / Göteborg Visa alla kundservicejobb i Göteborg
2024-01-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nouryon Functional Chemicals AB i Göteborg
, Kungälv
, Stenungsund
, Ale
, Hallsberg
eller i hela Sverige
Summer jobs within Customer service, Product safety & Logistics in Gothenburg
At Nouryon, our global team of Changemakers takes positive action every day, to reach higher collectively and individually. We create innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers to answer society's needs - today and in the future.
We are looking for our summer substitutes to our Nordic Business Centre, with placement at our modern office in Gamlestaden, Gothenburg.
This is the roles we wish to hire during summer 2024:
Customer service representative:
As a Customer Service Representative, you will fulfill the "Order To Invoice" cycle for assigned customers and business in SAP. You represent the customer in daily customer relations by managing their orders and requests and secure the voice of the customer in cooperation with sales, planning and logistics.
We are looking for you who are studying engineering, economics, logistics or similar on a university level. Studies within engineering is meritorious. You have to be able to communicate well in English, both verbally and in writing. As a person you are service mind with a high customer focus.
Product Safety Specialist (PSRA):
The Product Safety Specialist is supporting the business on product safety and regulatory affairs related documents, such as Safety Data Sheets (SDS) and labels and regulatory statements. This role ensures regulatory compliance and supports business goals by compiling and providing critical information to both internal and external customers and other parties. You will get a chance to learn more about European chemical regulations like CLP and REACH as well as global regulations like GHS.
To succeed in this role you should have ongoing studies within chemical engineering or similar. As a person you are communicative and have an analytical eye.
Logistics:
As Logistics Specialist you will be responsible for completion of daily modal logistics activities including shipment planning, execution, monitoring, and reporting for assigned respective mode of transport in alignment with cost and service target.
You should have at least a high school diploma, it is meritorious if you have ongoing university studies within Industrial economics. As a person you are service minded and have good communication skills. Fluent in Swedish and English, both verbally and in writing.
Please specify in your application which role you are interested in!
Other qualifications for all roles above
* We place the greatest importance on personal qualities. You are responsible, meticulous and enjoy working in a team. You are responsive and have a positive attitude
* Good knowledge of English, both spoken and written. For some roles Swedish can also be a requirement
* You should be available for work between 1 June and 31 August
* Please note that you must be at least 18 years old to work with us, according to work environment legislation
We offer you
At Nouryon, we provide a great job and friendly coworkers, plus benefits in addition to salary. Our collective agreement is with IKEM. Plus, we offer unilateral perks, such as bonus, reduced hours, health care allowance, lunch allowance, and more.
Good to know
The summer jobs are a temporary holiday substitutes during all or part of the months June - August.
All of our jobs are located on our site in Gothenburg.
Some mandatory introduction and training may take place before the summer.
We carry out selections and interviews between January to March on an ongoing basis, so don't hesitate to send in your application today!
Please apply via our online recruitment system. We will not accept applications via e-mail. Once it's with us we will review to see if we have a match between your skills and the role! We aim to get back to you at the soonest but latest after application closing date, with an update on the process. For more information about our hiring process, visit: nouryon.com/careers/how-we-hire/
We look forward to receiving your application!
About Nouryon
We're looking for tomorrow's Changemakers, today.
If you're looking for your next career move, apply today and join Nouryon's worldwide team of Changemakers in providing essential solutions that our customers use to manufacture everyday products such as personal care, cleaning, paints and coatings, agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, and building products. Our employees are driven by the wish to make an impact and actively drive positive change. If that describes you, we will gladly make way for your ambitions. From day one we support you with your personal growth, through challenging positions and comprehensive learning and development opportunities, in a dynamic, international, diverse, and proactive working environment.
Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.
#Changemakers #GrowWithUs
Contact
If you have any questions about the recruitment process or your application or need assistance, please contact: Recruiting.SE@Nouryon.com
For unions related questions please contact:
Akademikerklubben: Katarina Risö +46709577427
Unionen: Helene Rosenlund, +46 708 21 18 39
Ledarna: Sanna Backman, +46 709 57 71 03
#WeAreNouryon Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "10156-42176771". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nouryon Functional Chemicals AB
(org.nr 556234-9398) Kontakt
Julia Prevander 0046738076271 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Nouryon Functional Chemicals AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8384279